NHL Pauses Season For Boston Bruins And Predators Until Dec. 26

By Jimmy Murphy
bostonhockeynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Bruins have been shut down until at least December 26 the NHL announced Saturday afternoon. The NHL released a statement at 2:25 PM ET Saturday announcing that games for the Bruins and Nashville Predators had been postponed until at least a week from tomorrow. The Colorado Avalanche and Calgary...

bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: NHL Will Play On, Bruins, COVID Updates

The Boston Bruins won’t play until Dec. 27 but the NHL and NHLPA have decided that the show must go on. In an announcement late Sunday afternoon, the NHL and NHLPA stated that they will still postpone games on a case-by-case basis and that all cross-border games (12 games total), until the holiday break begins on Dec. 23 are postponed.
Haggs: Boston Bruins Know Gap Widening With Tampa, Toronto |BHN+

Though the Boston Bruins are shut down for the next few days and continue battling a COVID outbreak that severely compromised their roster, they are also very nearly done with a 1/3 of their regular season docket. The Black and Gold are three points out of a playoff spot with...
BHN Puck Links: Boston Bruins’ Pastrnak ‘Pasta Pasta’ On Sale

I don’t know if this is a reflection on the season for the Boston Bruins or B’s fans trying to cut out the carbs, but David Pastrnak’s pasta has gone on clearance at Stop & Shop. That’s right the “Pasta pasta” that was 88 cents in honor of No. 88 with a portion of the profits going to the Jimmy Fund has now been dropped to a very un-Pastrnak 79 cents.
Haggs: Chychrun Could Fill Boston Bruins’ Need In Big Way

As we all sit idle through an extended holiday break for the Boston Bruins due to the current COVID shutdown, it awards us additional time to break down Boston’s issues with their current NHL roster a few months into the regular season. There’s a clear and obvious need for...
Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
NHL
NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
NHL
A deep dive into the Colorado Avalanche's salary-cap situation

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
NHL

