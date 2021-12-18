How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Dayton Basketball on Saturday

It's been an up-and-down season for the Rebels thus far. Here's how to watch their game on Saturday.

Ole Miss currently sits at 7-3 in its 2021 basketball season, and it will look to build off its latest win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Rebels play host to Dayton at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford on Saturday night, and the Flyers currently sit at a record of 7-4, but its marquee win came over Kansas on Nov. 26 by a final score of 74-73. The last time they took the court, the Flyers knocked off Virginia Tech 62-57.

Ole Miss has knocked off then-nationally-ranked Memphis in Oxford, but following the win over the Tigers, it was blown out by Western Kentucky in Atlanta. The Rebels were able to bounce back earlier this week with a win over Kermit Davis' former team in Middle Tennessee. Now, they will look to win back-to-back games for the first time since they beat Rider and Memphis on Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.

Here's how to watch the Rebels and Dayton on Saturday.

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Ole Miss (7-3) vs. Dayton (7-4)

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. CT

Where: SJB Pavilion -- Oxford, Miss.

Television: SEC Network ( Play-by-Play: Kevin Fitzgerald, Color: Dane Bradshaw)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (93.7 FM locally) ( Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: Marc Dukes)

Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -163, Dayton +138

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Ole Miss -3, Dayton +3

Over/Under: 125

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter