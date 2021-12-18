Who are the officials, referee for BYU football vs. UAB in Independence Bowl 2021?

Luke Richmond is the lead referee for the 2021 Independence Bowl football game between No. 14 BYU and UAB on Saturday at Shreveport's Independence Stadium.

BYU enters the bowl game 10-2 overall. The Cougars ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak and are making their fourth consecutive appearance in a bowl. UAB comes into the matchup 8-4 overall. The Blazers ended the regular season with a victory over UTEP and are making their first appearance in a bowl since 2019.

Here is the full list of officials for the 2021 Independence Bowl.

BYU football vs. UAB referee, officials for Independence Bowl 2021

Referee: Luke Richmond

Umpire: Michael Prowell

Linesman: Adam Loudin

Line Judge: Lance Thompson

Back Judge: Chris Bikowski

Field Judge: Glen Crowther

Side Judge: Jerry Walter

Center Judge: Patrick Oldham

BYU is coached by Kalani Sitake, who is in his sixth season with the Cougars. UAB is coached by Bill Clark, who's in his sixth season with the Blazers.