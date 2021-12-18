Who are the officials, referee for BYU football vs. UAB in Independence Bowl 2021?
Luke Richmond is the lead referee for the 2021 Independence Bowl football game between No. 14 BYU and UAB on Saturday at Shreveport's Independence Stadium.
BYU enters the bowl game 10-2 overall. The Cougars ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak and are making their fourth consecutive appearance in a bowl. UAB comes into the matchup 8-4 overall. The Blazers ended the regular season with a victory over UTEP and are making their first appearance in a bowl since 2019.
Here is the full list of officials for the 2021 Independence Bowl.
Independence Bowl 2021:Game includes one Louisiana high school connection, B-52 flyover
BYU football vs. UAB referee, officials for Independence Bowl 2021
- Referee: Luke Richmond
- Umpire: Michael Prowell
- Linesman: Adam Loudin
- Line Judge: Lance Thompson
- Back Judge: Chris Bikowski
- Field Judge: Glen Crowther
- Side Judge: Jerry Walter
- Center Judge: Patrick Oldham
BYU is coached by Kalani Sitake, who is in his sixth season with the Cougars. UAB is coached by Bill Clark, who's in his sixth season with the Blazers.
Comments / 0