ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Who are the officials, referee for BYU football vs. UAB in Independence Bowl 2021?

By Brooks Holton, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU0B5_0dQddFAV00

Luke Richmond is the lead referee for the 2021 Independence Bowl football game between No. 14 BYU and UAB on Saturday at Shreveport's Independence Stadium.

BYU enters the bowl game 10-2 overall. The Cougars ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak and are making their fourth consecutive appearance in a bowl. UAB comes into the matchup 8-4 overall. The Blazers ended the regular season with a victory over UTEP and are making their first appearance in a bowl since 2019.

Here is the full list of officials for the 2021 Independence Bowl.

Independence Bowl 2021:Game includes one Louisiana high school connection, B-52 flyover

BYU football vs. UAB referee, officials for Independence Bowl 2021

  • Referee: Luke Richmond
  • Umpire: Michael Prowell
  • Linesman: Adam Loudin
  • Line Judge: Lance Thompson
  • Back Judge: Chris Bikowski
  • Field Judge: Glen Crowther
  • Side Judge: Jerry Walter
  • Center Judge: Patrick Oldham

BYU is coached by Kalani Sitake, who is in his sixth season with the Cougars. UAB is coached by Bill Clark, who's in his sixth season with the Blazers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shreveport, LA
Sports
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Shreveport, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalani Sitake
Person
Bill Clark
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

377
Followers
265
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy