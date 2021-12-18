A Closer Look at How Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods' Golf Swings Are Different

Tiger Woods made his comeback the PNC Championship alongside his favorite golf buddy — his 12-year-old son, Charlie. And the kid can clearly play, which had TV commentators and the internet buzzing. While Charlie Woods' action is indeed sweet, upon closer examination it presents some significant differences from the move used by his coach/father.

Talking heads rightfully point out the similarities in Tiger and Charlie's mannerisms, and their respective postures at address. To the naked eye, their swings may appear similar, but let's dig in.

How Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods' Golf Swings Are Different

Tiger and Charlie Woods on Saturday at the 2021 PNC Championship. PGATour/twitter

First, Charlie’s left elbow moves down and forward, in front of his right hip prior to his release point, which is different from Tiger’s action. This is neither better nor worse, but it indicates that Charlie has kept his right arm passive, or inactive, throughout his downswing. Tiger’s right elbow is at the side of his right hip at the release point, which means he has begun to apply thrust with his right triceps. He is actively straightening his right elbow to deliver a powerful blow to the ball.

At impact (below), Charlie’s right elbow is more bent than Tiger’s. This has nothing to do with their method or pattern, i.e. where their right elbows are located at their swings’ release points. Sustaining the bend in the right elbow signals excellent technique in any type of swing because it is the straightening of that elbow through impact that constitutes a true "follow-through." Leonardo Da Vinci once said, "Poor is the pupil who does not surpass his master." In this area of the swing, I think Charlie’s impact action is better than his father's.

Finally, note that Charlie’s right foot pivots way up on its toe well before impact (seen in both photos here), indicating that the right-foot “push off” that Tiger describes as a key source for his speed actually gets started much earlier in Charlie’s. But by the time Charlie nears impact, that speed has been spent and is no longer available to him for extra power. Tiger’s right foot, even with his injured right leg, stays more grounded approaching impact. The foot rolls onto its inner edge instead of pivoting onto its toe. Tiger let’s his body-pivot pull his right heel up through impact without attempting to do it independently. In other words, Tiger pushes by rolling his ankles forward, while Charlie pushes by jumping up with his right hip and thigh. So, Tiger, as one of the greatest players ever, conserves the power of his swing’s momentum to be unleashed far closer into impact than does Charlie. But, or course, the kid is just 12 years old!