IRMO, S.C. — The town of Irmo, on Saturday, said a heartfelt goodbye to someone who not only became a fixture of the community - but made history. Frank Leaphart was served as the chief of police in Irmo from 1972 until 1980. One of his friends, Brian Pena, who grew up with one of Frank's daughters, said he was a kind spirit whose door was always open.

IRMO, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO