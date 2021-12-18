ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN Weather team shares what brings them joy this holiday season

By Kate Winkle, Joany D&#039;Agostino
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What brings you joy? That’s the question we asked our KXAN First Warning Weather team one evening last month by Lake Austin. KXAN’s marketing department fully expected to stop and start recording to get the right promotional material for the station’s holiday campaign. However, once the cameras started rolling, the team’s natural warmth and comradery kicked in, and there was just no stopping them.

The result was a campaign we like to call “Joy” that you’ve probably seen on KXAN, kxan.com and social media this holiday season.

David Yeomans, Jim Spencer, Kristen Currie, Nick Bannin and Sean Kelly (unfortunately, Mark Peña was out sick that day) gathered at the home of a friend just before sunset.

They started talking.

The video above, and a few others, are the result.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBmw4_0dQdcDeW00
    Jim Spencer, David Yeomans, Sean Kelly, Kristen Currie and Nick Bannin pose during a shoot (KXAN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uh50K_0dQdcDeW00
    Nick Bannin, David Yeomans, Kristen Currie, Jim Spencer and Sean Kelly talk about what brings them joy (KXAN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D32wh_0dQdcDeW00
    Nick Bannin, David Yeomans, Kristen Currie, Jim Spencer and Sean Kelly talk about what brings them joy (KXAN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FThet_0dQdcDeW00
    Nick Bannin, David Yeomans, Kristen Currie, Jim Spencer and Sean Kelly talk about what brings them joy (KXAN Photo)

From nature to family, to tacos — the team shared what was important to them.

“In 38 years of forecasting the weather on television, I’ve never been a part of a more talented or close-knit group of coworkers than all of you,” Jim Spencer said. “And I really love you.”

Keep an eye out on KXAN, kxan.com and KXAN’s Facebook and Twitter to see all five videos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

