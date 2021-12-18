New York State COVID update Saturday, December 18

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday, December 18. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 290,930

Total Positive – 21,908

Percent Positive – 7.53%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.29%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,909 (+70)

Patients Newly Admitted – 578

Patients in ICU – 745 (+14)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 437 (+2)

Total Discharges – 222,778 (+471)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,492

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,252

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 32,236,194

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 135,121

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,050,138

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Capital Region 58.08 58.15 59.25 Central New York 65.10 64.62 67.44 Finger Lakes 56.25 55.35 57.62 Long Island 77.86 87.01 93.69 Mid-Hudson 52.92 58.04 63.30 Mohawk Valley 74.21 75.56 76.30 New York City 53.75 65.95 79.12 North Country 61.51 62.30 59.40 Southern Tier 96.54 102.54 103.99 Western New York 62.21 59.73 58.00 Statewide 60.66 67.84 75.29

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Capital Region 6.34% 6.59% 6.67% Central New York 7.58% 7.55% 8.20% Finger Lakes 8.18% 8.18% 8.26% Long Island 7.53% 8.19% 8.73% Mid-Hudson 5.02% 5.48% 5.76% Mohawk Valley 7.85% 8.00% 8.20% New York City 3.56% 4.39% 5.23% North Country 7.23% 8.04% 7.61% Southern Tier 6.70% 6.97% 6.76% Western New York 9.29% 9.24% 9.05% Statewide 5.11% 5.73% 6.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021 Bronx 3.15% 3.83% 4.73% Kings 3.41% 4.25% 5.12% New York 3.45% 4.49% 5.45% Queens 3.81% 4.53% 5.24% Richmond 4.70% 5.26% 5.71%

As of Friday, December 17, 21,908 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,917,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192* Albany 37,379 218 – Allegany 6,686 32 – Broome 31,080 213 1 Cattaraugus 11,022 48 – Cayuga 10,665 52 – Chautauqua 16,719 70 – Chemung 14,159 93 – Chenango 6,297 47 – Clinton 9,046 77 – Columbia 6,380 24 – Cortland 6,679 38 – Delaware 5,095 32 – Dutchess 40,839 274 1 Erie 136,422 496 – Essex 3,373 27 – Franklin 6,098 28 – Fulton 8,632 41 – Genesee 9,630 63 – Greene 5,510 82 – Hamilton 573 8 – Herkimer 9,367 46 – Jefferson 12,609 36 – Lewis 4,591 5 – Livingston 8,040 64 – Madison 8,341 61 – Monroe 106,085 483 – Montgomery 7,919 34 – Nassau 243,769 1,756 8 Niagara 31,883 159 – NYC 1,208,786 11,589 41 Oneida 36,455 216 4 Onondaga 64,961 394 1 Ontario 13,136 99 – Orange 66,794 383 – Orleans 6,177 22 – Oswego 15,970 108 – Otsego 6,202 44 – Putnam 14,215 96 – Rensselaer 19,331 109 – Rockland 58,012 306 – Saratoga 27,776 208 – Schenectady 21,015 101 – Schoharie 3,180 40 – Schuyler 2,235 22 – Seneca 3,697 36 – St. Lawrence 14,440 79 – Steuben 14,001 87 – Suffolk 276,158 1,785 16 Sullivan 10,688 71 – Tioga 7,145 47 – Tompkins 9,765 215 117 Ulster 20,642 111 – Warren 8,281 58 – Washington 7,684 43 – Wayne 11,610 80 – Westchester 156,313 904 3 Wyoming 5,903 28 – Yates 2,256 20 – Unknown – – –

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state-approved laboratory and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

As of Friday, December 17, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 2 Bronx 2 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chautauqua 1 Chemung 1 Erie 7 Fulton 1 Kings 5 Lewis 1 Livingston 1 Manhattan 2 Monroe 1 Montgomery 1 Nassau 2 Oneida 4 Onondaga 4 Ontario 1 Orange 1 Oswego 1 Queens 1 Rensselaer 1 Richmond 1 Saratoga 4 Schoharie 2 Steuben 1 Suffolk 5 Sullivan 1 Ulster 1 Westchester 1

As of Friday, December 17, 27,804 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,813 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:



People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 928,270 2,229 848,616 -414 Central New York 623,855 764 576,138 476 Finger Lakes 829,019 978 764,950 822 Long Island 2,054,508 3,933 1,824,836 2,266 Mid-Hudson 1,604,783 2,998 1,407,001 2,058 Mohawk Valley 313,982 323 290,073 206 New York City 7,430,635 14,244 6,573,152 5,947 North Country 291,771 319 262,610 255 Southern Tier 422,186 683 386,531 372 Western New York 912,242 1,333 833,453 825 Statewide 15,411,251 27,804 13,767,360 12,813

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.