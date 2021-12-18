ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State COVID update Saturday, December 18

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) – Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday, December 18. Officials continue to encourage New Yorkers to utilize the tools we have today by getting vaccinated, getting their booster, wearing a mask, and washing their hands.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 290,930
  • Total Positive – 21,908
  • Percent Positive – 7.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.29%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,909 (+70)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 578
  • Patients in ICU – 745 (+14)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 437 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 222,778 (+471)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 59
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,492

The Health Electronic Response Data System is an NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 60,252
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 32,236,194
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 135,121
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 1,050,138
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 87.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 94.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 76.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 68.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021
Capital Region 58.08 58.15 59.25
Central New York 65.10 64.62 67.44
Finger Lakes 56.25 55.35 57.62
Long Island 77.86 87.01 93.69
Mid-Hudson 52.92 58.04 63.30
Mohawk Valley 74.21 75.56 76.30
New York City 53.75 65.95 79.12
North Country 61.51 62.30 59.40
Southern Tier 96.54 102.54 103.99
Western New York 62.21 59.73 58.00
Statewide 60.66 67.84 75.29
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021
Capital Region 6.34% 6.59% 6.67%
Central New York 7.58% 7.55% 8.20%
Finger Lakes 8.18% 8.18% 8.26%
Long Island 7.53% 8.19% 8.73%
Mid-Hudson 5.02% 5.48% 5.76%
Mohawk Valley 7.85% 8.00% 8.20%
New York City 3.56% 4.39% 5.23%
North Country 7.23% 8.04% 7.61%
Southern Tier 6.70% 6.97% 6.76%
Western New York 9.29% 9.24% 9.05%
Statewide 5.11% 5.73% 6.29%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Thursday, December 16, 2021 Friday, December 17, 2021
Bronx 3.15% 3.83% 4.73%
Kings 3.41% 4.25% 5.12%
New York 3.45% 4.49% 5.45%
Queens 3.81% 4.53% 5.24%
Richmond 4.70% 5.26% 5.71%
As of Friday, December 17, 21,908 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,917,716. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 192*
Albany 37,379 218
Allegany 6,686 32
Broome 31,080 213 1
Cattaraugus 11,022 48
Cayuga 10,665 52
Chautauqua 16,719 70
Chemung 14,159 93
Chenango 6,297 47
Clinton 9,046 77
Columbia 6,380 24
Cortland 6,679 38
Delaware 5,095 32
Dutchess 40,839 274 1
Erie 136,422 496
Essex 3,373 27
Franklin 6,098 28
Fulton 8,632 41
Genesee 9,630 63
Greene 5,510 82
Hamilton 573 8
Herkimer 9,367 46
Jefferson 12,609 36
Lewis 4,591 5
Livingston 8,040 64
Madison 8,341 61
Monroe 106,085 483
Montgomery 7,919 34
Nassau 243,769 1,756 8
Niagara 31,883 159
NYC 1,208,786 11,589 41
Oneida 36,455 216 4
Onondaga 64,961 394 1
Ontario 13,136 99
Orange 66,794 383
Orleans 6,177 22
Oswego 15,970 108
Otsego 6,202 44
Putnam 14,215 96
Rensselaer 19,331 109
Rockland 58,012 306
Saratoga 27,776 208
Schenectady 21,015 101
Schoharie 3,180 40
Schuyler 2,235 22
Seneca 3,697 36
St. Lawrence 14,440 79
Steuben 14,001 87
Suffolk 276,158 1,785 16
Sullivan 10,688 71
Tioga 7,145 47
Tompkins 9,765 215 117
Ulster 20,642 111
Warren 8,281 58
Washington 7,684 43
Wayne 11,610 80
Westchester 156,313 904 3
Wyoming 5,903 28
Yates 2,256 20
Unknown

* These case counts represent those known cases that have been confirmed by a state-approved laboratory and do not fully represent the total cases likely in the population.

As of Friday, December 17, 59 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 47,492. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
County New Deaths
Albany 2
Bronx 2
Broome 1
Cattaraugus 2
Chautauqua 1
Chemung 1
Erie 7
Fulton 1
Kings 5
Lewis 1
Livingston 1
Manhattan 2
Monroe 1
Montgomery 1
Nassau 2
Oneida 4
Onondaga 4
Ontario 1
Orange 1
Oswego 1
Queens 1
Rensselaer 1
Richmond 1
Saratoga 4
Schoharie 2
Steuben 1
Suffolk 5
Sullivan 1
Ulster 1
Westchester 1
As of Friday, December 17, 27,804 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,813 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:


People with at least one vaccine dose 		People with complete vaccine series
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region 928,270 2,229 848,616 -414
Central New York 623,855 764 576,138 476
Finger Lakes 829,019 978 764,950 822
Long Island 2,054,508 3,933 1,824,836 2,266
Mid-Hudson 1,604,783 2,998 1,407,001 2,058
Mohawk Valley 313,982 323 290,073 206
New York City 7,430,635 14,244 6,573,152 5,947
North Country 291,771 319 262,610 255
Southern Tier 422,186 683 386,531 372
Western New York 912,242 1,333 833,453 825
Statewide 15,411,251 27,804 13,767,360 12,813

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. Preference to a scheduled appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. You may also contact your local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available or by visiting vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near you.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.

Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. Visit the website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

