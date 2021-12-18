OSHA Vaccine Mandate Penalties To Start January 10th

On Friday December 17th, United States Court of Appeals for the 6th district overturned the pause on the vaccine mandate that affects businesses with 100 or more employees, according to the New York Times. This could be unwelcome news for the companies who are holding on to employees that have not received a vaccine. Judge Jane B Stranch gave her reasoning for reinstating it by stating, “The record establishes that Covid-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill and block the safe return of American workers to their jobs. To protect workers, OSHA can and must be able to respond to dangers as they evolve.” The Biden Administration also supported the decision expressing a belief that 22 million people would get vaccinated and 250 thousand hospitalizations would be prevented due to the new OSHA regulation.

