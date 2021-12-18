ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

OSHA Vaccine Mandate Penalties To Start January 10th

By Samantha Gilstrap
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Occupational Health and Safety Administration says it will not issue citations tied to its coronavirus vaccination mandate before Jan. 10. This...

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio hospitals ‘pause’ COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–One in four hospital patients in Ohio are COVID-19 positive. As health care officials urge Ohioans to get vaccines, hospitals across the state are putting a pause on vaccine requirements. There are several factors that hospitals are pointing to like legal reasons and staffing shortages. Hospitals also suggest this is just a pause […]
OHIO STATE
KRMG

Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
southeastsun.com

Gov. Ivey issues letter to OSHA over vaccine mandates

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey submitted a formal letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) opposing the federal government’s vaccine mandate for companies with 100 employees or more. OSHA instituted an emergency temporary standard in November that implements a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more...
EDUCATION
chainstoreage.com

Vaccine mandate for large employers reinstated; OSHA gives some leeway

A Supreme Court showdown is likely to occur over the reinstatement of the vaccine mandate for large businesses. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati on Friday lifted a November injunction that had blocked the COVID-19 employer-based vaccination and testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which applies to businesses with 100 employees or more. Within hours of the ruling, at least three petitions were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court, asking it to immediately block the mandate. The NRF and other trade associations also appealed to the Supreme Court.
INDUSTRY
restaurantdive.com

OSHA vaccine mandate is back on for now as appeals court dissolves stay

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Friday lifted the injunction blocking the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccination Emergency Temporary Standard (BST Holdings, LLC et al v. OSHA, et al, No. 21-4080 (6th Cir. Dec. 17, 2021)). The decision comes by way of a 2-1 vote by a...
U.S. POLITICS
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

OSHA Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers is Back, at Least for Now

On Friday December 17th, United States Court of Appeals for the 6th district overturned the pause on the vaccine mandate that affects businesses with 100 or more employees, according to the New York Times. This could be unwelcome news for the companies who are holding on to employees that have not received a vaccine. Judge Jane B Stranch gave her reasoning for reinstating it by stating, “The record establishes that Covid-19 has continued to spread, mutate, kill and block the safe return of American workers to their jobs. To protect workers, OSHA can and must be able to respond to dangers as they evolve.” The Biden Administration also supported the decision expressing a belief that 22 million people would get vaccinated and 250 thousand hospitalizations would be prevented due to the new OSHA regulation.
INDUSTRY
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio Attorney General to continue legal pushback against COVID-19 vaccine, testing mandate

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he will continue legal efforts to prevent a federal mandate of COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements implemented by the U.S. Department of Labor for companies with more than 100 employees. “It exceeds the president’s power,” said Yost. “He’s not allowed to write the laws. The cop […]
OHIO STATE
Shore News Network

Attorney General Alan Wilson files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson filed with the Supreme Court of the United States early Saturday morning asking it to block the Biden administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate. The filing comes after a panel of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, in a split 2-1 decision, lifted a stay against the mandate Friday evening. Lifting that stay would allow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to require people who work at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated.
COLUMBIA, SC
freightwaves.com

OSHA plans ‘enforcement discretion’ after court reinstates vax mandate

Trucking companies and other private businesses covered by the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate have been given a small amount of compliance breathing room by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) after a federal appeals court reinstated the rule. In a decision issued late Friday, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Joins Lawsuit to Block OSHA Vaccine Mandate Rule

In a press release, Governor Mark Gordon said Wyoming asked the Supreme Court to halt implementation of the emergency temporary standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) which mandates vaccines for businesses with 100 or more employees. The mandate issued by President Joe Biden would have directed...
WYOMING STATE
FOXBusiness

Christian ministries ask Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA vaccine mandate

Three Christian ministries have asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires all companies with 100 employees or more to force workers to get vaccinated or take regular testing for coronavirus. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the mandate in early November but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
Knowridge Science Report

This existing drug can prevent COVID death

In a recent study published in The Lancet, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The study is from McMaster University. One author is Edward Mills. They treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine,...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Survey finds 75% of employers won't have vaccine ban if US mandate is struck down

More than two-thirds of U.S. employers recently surveyed have no plans to make vaccination a condition of work, if courts ultimately strike down the Biden administration’s mandate for large employers. According to the survey of 1,000 randomly selected members of the Society for Human Resources Management, 75% said they’re...
HEALTH

