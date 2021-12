It has come to the attention of numerous fans that the first base coach of the Detroit Tigers, Kimera Bartee, passed away on Monday, December 20, at the age of 49 years old. Tigers' Executive Vice President and General Manager Al Avila confirmed the tragic news on Twitter. He posted, "All of us in the Tigers baseball family were shocked and saddened to learn that first base coach Kimera Bartee suddenly passed away on Monday at the age of 49."

