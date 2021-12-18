ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts Lawmaker Confirmed as Ambassador to Ireland

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts state lawmakers has been confirmed as the country’s next ambassador to Ireland. Democratic state Rep. Claire Cronin, of Easton, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate late Friday as the chamber voted on a number of President Joe Biden’s...

