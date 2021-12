With the Destiny 2’s Bungie 30th Anniversary Event, players can look forward to a collection of new weapons and armor. One of those is a familiar firearm, with the Legendary Eyasluna hand cannon making a comeback with an improved perk pool and better stats. Fans of the first game will already know its prowess, and now, a new set of players will be able to enjoy its firepower. In this guide, we will tell you just how to obtain the Eyasluna hand cannon in Destiny 2.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO