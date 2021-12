At the midway point of the 2021 season, Warren Central was not a very good football team. Sure, the Vikings had a 3-3 record, but two of the three wins included a bit of good fortune and were by a total of four points. In the three losses, they were soundly defeated. The normally stout defense was missing tackles and the offense seemed stuck in neutral.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 7 HOURS AGO