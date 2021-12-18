ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Celebrating 75 years of marriage — and a more normal Christmas

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nicholas Quallich
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3DsU_0dQdbLg700

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXMB ) – Christmas comes and goes and more or less seems like a repeat of the year before — except, of course, for this year and last year.

Alex and Kathryn Bichler have lived through a lot of Christmas seasons, but after what came in 2020, this will literally be the Christmas of a lifetime.

November 6, 1946, is the day Alex and Kathryn got married more than 75 years ago, but Kathryn Bichler was skeptical then.

“My impression at first was not the best, because he was a little bit on the wild side,” she said.

With a little patience, things changed and the two married. They spent their lives farming, and they’ve been together through life’s ups and downs.

“We did everything. We had chickens and ducks and geese. The only thing we didn’t have was sheep,” Kathryn said.

The other thing they had — and still have — is a large family.

“I’m the middle of six children,” their daughter, Kathy Ibach said. “Every day was an example of faith, family, and friends.”

But the last Christmas for the Bichlers, like it was for many of us, was tough, including not being able to see friends and family as much, as well as not having all the fun that they wanted to.

“Last year, we didn’t get to have our resident Christmas party,” said Grace Renner, the life enrichment director at Touchmark senior living facility, where Alex and Kathryn live. “We were trying to keep our residents and the community of Bismarck and Mandan safe.”

Fortunately, pandemic conditions are improving in North Dakota, so the Christmas party is back on. As far as what has kept the Bichlers together for so long, Kathryn said it’s not complicated.

“It was the commitment, the children. Most of all, we took our responsibilities as a family serious and that had to come first,” said Kathryn, who added that setting aside time for fun, and having a sense of humor, has also helped a lot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Best gifts for 3-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for 3-year-olds is best?  It can be challenging to shop for an excellent gift for a 3-year-old these days. With so many TV shows, characters, apps and games out there, choosing one can be daunting. Who is their favorite character lately? What do […]
KIDS
News 8 WROC

Mistletoe: Tradition or trash?

With a checkered past tied to Norse mythology, murder, fertility, and 18th century England. It’s a wonder how kissing under the mistletoe has become part of holiday traditions.
ALBANY, NY
dakotanewsnow.com

Christmas at the Cathedral celebrates 25th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many families have their own holiday traditions and customs that they do every year, and without it, the holidays just don’t feel right. In Sioux Falls, one tradition has been Christmas at the Cathedral, where people can come together, and celebrate the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
harrodsburgherald.com

Weekender For Dec. 23-30: Celebrating Christmas And More

Christmas is here. Many local churches will hold special worship services to commemorate the event. The Carpenter’s Christian Church will host a Christmas Worship Night on Thursday, Dec. 23, starting at 6:30 p.m. Burgin Christian Church will hold their Christmas Eve Service on Friday, Dec. 24. That same day,...
HARRODSBURG, KY
wdhn.com

Enterprise ‘Christmas in the Woodlands’ celebrates 30 years

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — This yuletide season marks the 30th annual Christmas in the Woodlands event. Over the last three decades, it’s the Trawick family’s Christmas greeting to folks in the city of progress and statewide. Since 1992, the Trawick’s homestead near the intersection of Highway 84...
ENTERPRISE, AL
People

Los Angeles Mother Uses Family Holiday Card to Introduce Her Child as Nonbinary: 'So Proud'

A Los Angeles mother is being praised for sharing her child's nonbinary identity with friends and family on social media. At the end of November, Jennifer Chen shared her family's holiday card on Instagram, featuring a smiling photo of her husband Brendan Hay and their twins Chloe and Clark. Chen used the post as an opportunity to introduce her followers to Clark and their new pronouns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hattersherald.com

For many Americans this year winter holiday celebrations will return to normal

With vaccines out for everyone ages 5+ it is expected that in many households holiday celebrations will return to pre-pandemic normal. Compared to last year when holiday celebrations were held online or in very limited groups who needed to wear masks and social distance, this year people are not as nervous anymore about the covid spread.
DANBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Alex And#Last Christmas#Kxmb#Touchmark
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
blavity.com

Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
FLORENCE, KY
Popculture

Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
UPI News

Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Dune and Two Weeks Notice actress Alicia Witt has confirmed her parents Robert and Diane were found dead in their Massachusetts home this week. The New York Post reported that autopsies are expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death for Robert, 87, and Diane, 75.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
WIBX 950

94 Yr Old Central NY Veteran, Alone For Holidays Asking For Christmas Cards

Would you happen to be able to send this incredible World War II veteran a card for Christmas?. Meet Gerald Feeney, his picture is above. He is 94 years young and is living alone in an assisted living facility in West Winfield. Like all of us, he indeed suffers from loneliness from time to time, but that is where we here in Central New York can make a difference for him. A simple holiday card from not one, not two, but maybe hundreds of us sure would fill him with joy.
WEST WINFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate stabbing at RTS Transit Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Tuesday after a stabbing at the RTS Transit Center. According to police, the 67-year-old man was stabbed at least once around 6:00 p.m. He was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy