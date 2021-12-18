ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia jailed ex-leader Saakashvili 'tortured' in custody: doctors

By IRAKLI GEDENIDZE, Irakli METREVELI
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPWZ2_0dQdbJuf00
Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, pictured in court in November 2021, has faced torture and ill-treatment in custody, an independent council of medics said /POOL/AFP/File

The health of Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili has been seriously damaged as a result of torture and ill-treatment in custody, an independent council of medics said Saturday.

Saakashvili refused food for 50 days to protest against his jailing for abuse of office, a conviction he has denounced as politically motivated.

The 53-year-old pro-Western reformer called off his hunger strike after he was placed -- in a critical condition -- in a military hospital in Georgia's eastern city of Gori.

He has developed a number of neurological diseases "as a result of torture, ill-treatment, inadequate medical care, and a prolonged hunger-strike", said the doctors, who had examined him in custody.

Their statement said he had been diagnosed with the potentially life-threatening brain disease Wernicke encephalopathy and with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), among other conditions.

One of the doctors, psychiatrist Mariam Jishkariani, told AFP that the conditions that "resulted from Saakashvili's psychological torture in prison, could lead to his incapacitation if he is not given a proper medical care".

She said Saakashvili was "wrongly prescribed antipsychotic drugs which he hadn't needed and which could further damage his health".

"This could be interpreted as a pharmacological torture."

Earlier in November, Saakashvili said he was subjected to psychological torture that included death threats, sleep deprivation and physical abuse.

"I was tortured, I was treated inhumanely, beaten up, and humiliated," he said.

Georgia's State Inspector Service said in a statement last week that it "had launched an investigation into the alleged inhuman treatment" of Saakashvili.

- 'Political revenge' -

The independent Pirveli TV channel reported that inmates in the prison shouted threats and profanities at Saakashvili who led a campaign against organised crime during his tenure as president.

Saakashvili has said it was "orchestrated by the prison administration".

He described an episode when he "was alone and absolutely sure the criminals were coming to kill" him as prison guards did not respond to his call.

In November, the country's justice ministry released footage of the former president being dragged by the floor by prison guards during his forcible transfer from prison to a prison hospital.

Amnesty International has branded Saakashvili's treatment "not just selective justice but apparent political revenge".

The US State Department has urged Georgia's government "to treat Saakashvili fairly and with dignity".

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) demanded that the ex-Soviet nation's authorities "ensure his safety in prison, and provide him with appropriate medical care".

The ruling was delivered in November as part of an urgent interim measure that the ECHR applies "only where there is an imminent risk of irreparable harm", the court said in a statement.

Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013, Saakashvili was arrested on October 1 shortly after he secretly returned to Georgia from exile in Ukraine.

His arrest exacerbated a political crisis stemming from parliamentary polls last year that the opposition denounced as fraudulent.

It also spurred the largest anti-government protests in a decade.

Rights groups have accused the Georgian government of using criminal prosecutions to punish political opponents and critical media.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili sparked an uproar recently when he said the government had been forced to arrest Saakashvili because he refused to quit politics.

Comments / 10

Amber Spiller
2d ago

Georgia was a very free and Anti-communist place until recently it sounds. Based off reports I read prior to this C0VlD CULT Mania, Georgia was very aware of how bad communism is and therefore supported freedom.

Reply
2
Related
wgxa.tv

DOJ: Jailed Georgia man compelled witness to lie to authorities

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A wanted Georgia man who pressured a witness into signing off on false statements to authorities for him has been sentenced to federal prison. The Department of Justice says 36-year-old Aubrey Crittenden, aka "Frog", was sentenced Tuesday to 56 months in federal lockup followed by three years of supervised release.
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Benin opposition leader sentenced to 20 years in jail

Benin opposition leader Reckya Madougou was sentenced on Saturday to 20 years in prison for terrorism by a special court in the capital Porto-Novo after a brief trial that her lawyers condemned as a "political attack". After more than 20 hours of hearings, Madougou was found guilty of "complicity in terrorist acts" by the Economic Crime and Terrorism Court, or Criet, which on Tuesday sentenced another key opposition figure to 10 years. Critics say the court, set up in 2016, has been used by President Patrice Talon's regime to crack down on the opposition and pushed Benin into authoritarianism. "This court has deliberately decided to penalise an innocent person," Madougou said shortly before her prison sentence was announced.
WORLD
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
BBC

The women publicly tortured after being accused of sorcery

"They screamed in my face, 'You killed him'." When Monica Paulus' father collapsed and died of a heart attack, her brother accused her of killing him using sorcery. She was threatened with torture death. "It was shocking to me. All the friends I had, all the family, they turned away...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for gang-related murder

A Dawson County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, the maximum sentence possible, for the gang-related murder of a 21-year-old Georgia woman in 2019. Austin Todd Stryker, 24, of Dawsonville, received the life sentence Wednesday, a little more than a month after he was found guilty on all 24 charges he faced in the killing of Hannah Bender, according to court records. Those charges included malice murder and 10 counts of criminal street gang activity.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikheil Saakashvili
Person
Irakli Garibashvili
WHIO Dayton

Ex-South African leader Zuma can appeal return to jail

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma will be allowed to appeal a court ruling that ordered him back to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence, a judge ruled Tuesday. Zuma, 80, had been released on medical parole earlier this year, but the...
POLITICS
AFP

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovsky jailed for 18 years

A court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky to nearly two decades behind bars after he galvanised an unprecedented protest movement against strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko last year. Tikhanovsky, a charismatic 43-year-old YouTube blogger, last spring launched a presidential campaign against Lukashenko, who has ruled the ex-Soviet country with an iron grip since 1994. While Belarusian authorities stopped Tikhanovsky's campaign short -- arresting him on charges of violating public order ahead of the August 2020 vote and keeping him in detention since -- the protest movement he triggered eventually swelled to tens of thousands of people. On Tuesday, following a months-long trial behind closed doors, a court found Tikhanovsky guilty of organising riots, inciting social hatred and other charges and sentenced him to 18 years in prison, state newspaper Sovetskaya Belarus reported.
EUROPE
Daily Beast

I Saw Firsthand Why Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

Thanks to some intrepid reporting by The New York Times, which sued the Bureau of Prisons to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, I woke up on Tuesday to find that my real-time observations about him were now public records, “news fit to print.”. I’m actually quoted as two different...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmacological Torture#Psychological Torture#Politics#Pool Afp File#State Inspector Service
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

This Man Has Watched 133 Executions. Now He's Next.

Bigler Jobe Stouffer has less than 24 hours left to live. He's sure about this because his jailers have been slowly moving him, cell by cell, closer to Oklahoma's death chamber. Now he's sleeping literally next door, sharing a wall with the room where he will be executed on Thursday at 10 a.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
AFP

AFP

34K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy