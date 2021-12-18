ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
*UPDATE – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Crash

 4 days ago

Bridgeville Delaware State Police have identified the individual who died in a fatal crash on December 17, 2021, as Cameron Gray, 20, of Federalsburg, MD.

This collision remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .

Original Release-Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Crash-Bridgeville

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier

Released: 121821 1500

-End-

The post *UPDATE – Victim Identified* Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

