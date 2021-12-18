ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Police: Man Shot Twice, Killed In Kingsessing

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ia5Oe_0dQdbDcJ00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section on Saturday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 5400 block of Willows Avenue around 2 p.m.

The man was shot once in the chest and back, according to police. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:18 p.m.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered.

This marks the second homicide in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Just before 1 p.m., a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and killed in North Philadelphia on the 3300 block of North American Street.

There have also been other shootings that have left several people injured, according to police.

Two men, including an 18-year-old, were each shot in their left thigh in West Philadelphia. Meanwhile, around midnight, a man and woman were shot in Kensington . The 31-year-old woman is in critical condition and the 26-year-old man is in stable condition, police say.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Officer Shot Responding To North Philadelphia Robbery, Authorities Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer will be released from the hospital Wednesday after being shot while responding to a Tuesday night robbery. A homeowner and the suspect were also injured during the incident. It happened on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street in the city’s Kensington section. CBS3 obtained Ring security video from the neighborhood, capturing the moment the officer was injured. One neighbor described the immediate aftermath to Eyewitness News. “I ran and got towels and when I came out, he was still trying to chase the young man in the alleyway, that’s when he jumped the back fence....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men dead. These happened in the North Philadelphia area half an hour apart Tuesday night. According to the department, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. along North Front Street in the Feltonville section. Officers found the victim in the drivers seat of a parked car. Police are checking several surveillance cameras from businesses in the area. About a half hour later, a 32-year-old man was killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police said he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk along Rosalie Street. Investigators said cameras in the area show two suspects wearing dark clothing, getting out of a dark colored SUV, before shooting the victim. No arrests have been made in either shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Arrested After North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was shot once in the chest in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on the  2100 block of Glenwood Avenue. Police say the man was transported to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical but stable condition. An arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arrests Made In Jenkintown Road Rage Assault, Police Chief Says

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Jenkintown have made arrests in a brutal assault last week that stemmed from a road rage incident. Police Chief Albert DiValentino confirmed the arrests to CBS3 Wednesday morning. Court documents obtained by CBS3 state Charles Clifton Woodson and September Leo Wingfield, both of Philadelphia, are charged in the assault. The incident happened Dec. 16 on York Road. The disturbing video released by police showed two people beating a woman in and outside of her car. Part of the video appears to show the male suspect kicking the victim’s head as the female suspect stomps on her. Neighbors told CBS3 last week the incident was shocking and upsetting. More details are expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS3 for more on this developing story.
JENKINTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight With Girlfriend In Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple’s fight ends with the boyfriend shot in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on the 900 block of Cliveden Street. Police say they learned of the shooting when the injured 25-year-old boyfriend was dropped off at the hospital.  The man was shot twice in the neck, police say. He’s now in critical condition. Police say they recovered the gun at the couple’s apartment and took the girlfriend into custody. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

FBI Searching For Serial Bank Robber In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The FBI is searching for a serial bank robber in Center City. Federal authorities believe the suspect has committed seven robberies since Aug. 30. The latest hold-up was at the PNC Bank near 18th and Market Streets on Dec. 17. Investigators say the suspect wore an orange safety vest on top of his black puffy jacket. Call the police if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shawn Williams Arrested In Connection To Murder Of Ridley Township Smoke Shop Employee Sameer Abdullah: Police

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of a smoke shop employee last week in Ridley Township, Delaware County. On Tuesday, the Ridley Township Police Department announced they arrested 39-year-old Shawn Williams of Chester in the homicide of Sameer Abdullah. Police say Williams eventually confessed to Abdullah’s murder when he was interviewed about the case. Authorities were led to Williams as the suspect by a result of public leads, two search warrants, and evidence that linked him to the crime. Last week, Abdullah was shot multiple times and killed with a revolver in his upper body at close range at the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on Chester Pike. According to the police, the motive for the shooting is not known at this time. Police also say the incident was not a robbery. Williams will be arraigned on homicide charges Tuesday. Loved ones gathered last week to hold a vigil for Abdullah.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Sources: Philadelphia Police Department Close To Announcing New Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Amid Gun Violence Epidemic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has learned that the Philadelphia Police Department is making changes as the city battles a surge in gun violence. You know the headlines well — two people shot in that section of the city, three people hit in another city, usually followed by no weapon recovered and no arrest. Now, Philadelphia police are getting serious, creating a unit devoted to trying to dissolve non-fatal shootings. With the number of people shot in Philadelphia approaching 2,200 for the year, Eyewitness News has learned police officials are close to announcing the launch of a new non-fatal shooting unit. Sources confirm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#West Philadelphia#Shooting#Presbyterian Hospital#North American
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Carjacking In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Philadelphia police are searching for the person who allegedly shot a 43-year-old man and stole his car. The carjacking happened in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday night along Greenway Avenue. The victim told officers he was shot in the leg during a carjacking. He also said the suspect then drove off with his SUV. Eyewitness News has been told that the victim is in stable condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsauken Police Searching For Driver Involved In Deadly Hit-And-Run

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Camden County are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Pennsauken police say the victim died early Tuesday morning from that hit-and-run. It happened on busy Westfield Avenue, one of Pennsauken’s main drags. On Tuesday night, police are still searching for the driver. “It’s heartbreaking,” said Jay Webb, who owns Variety Liquidation and heard the crash. A photo from a security camera captured a minivan traveling along Westfield Avenue near Cove Road in Pennsauken last Friday evening before the driver slammed into a woman trying to cross the road. “I immediately heard another person in...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Cellphone Video Captures Backhoe Plowing Into Cruiser Before Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Vineland

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office continues to investigate the backhoe rampage in Vineland. Cellphone video captured the backhoe plowing into a police vehicle that was eventually flipped over, along with an ambulance. It happened on Lincoln Avenue Saturday night. Police shot and killed the man driving the backhoe. Three officers suffered minor injuries. Authorities have still not released a lot of details about the incident.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Security Guard In Custody After Shooting Man In Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police say a security guard is in custody following a shooting in Cobbs Creek on Monday. The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on the 5700 block of Delancey Street. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot four times in the chest. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition.  There’s no word yet on a motive for the shooting, but a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Approaching 550 Homicides With 2 Weeks Left In 2021

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been 540 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That’s an increase of about 13% over this time last year. District Attorney Larry Krasner shared his concerns at a news conference on Monday. “Between December the 10th and December the 18th, we had 163 gun or gun violence incidents,” Krasner said. “57 arrests were made by Philadelphia police, so the arrests are being made, more or less, at a rate of about 35 percent of those cases. Of the 57 arrests made by police, the DA’s office opened and charged 56 of those cases, so we are charging them at a rate approximately at 96 or 97 percent.” Krasner again also expressed his support for the elimination of cash bail — arguing that those who are a bona fide threat should be held, and those who are not, should be released.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: District Attorney Larry Krasner To Provide Prosecutorial Update On Recent Gunpoint Robbery Cases, Give Weekly Gun Crimes Update

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials will provide an update on cases involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since Dec. 7 on Monday. Krasner will also provide his weekly crimes update. The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: Krasner and other officials will provide an update involving suspects charged with committing a series of gunpoint robberies in Center City that have been under investigation since the beginning of December. He will also provide his weekly gun crimes update. When: Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Time: 11 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police ID Missing Warminster Woman Merrybeth Hodgkinson As 1995 Bensalem Cold Case Murder Victim

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police on Monday identified the remains of a human skull found in a wooded area behind the Club House Diner nearly 30 years ago as a missing Warminster woman. Authorities said sibling DNA comparison allowed investigators to ID the victim as Merrybeth Hodgkinson. For about 29 years now, it’s quite possible that members of a Delaware Valley-area family have wondered about the whereabouts of their loved one. In June of this year, CBS3’s Joe Holden shone new light on the case of a deceased Jane Doe in an installment of CBS3 Mysteries. Now, a major facet of...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Merrybeth Hodgkinson Identified As Jane Doe Found Buried Behind Bensalem Diner In 1995, Police Say

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – We have an update to a CBS3 Mysteries case that we told you about in June. There’s been a major new development in a Bucks County cold case that’s nearly three decades old.  A 30-year-old mystery is has been solved in Bucks County. The name of the long-unidentified Jane Doe found buried behind a Bensalem diner in 1995 is Merrybeth Hodgkinson. She was identified publicly for the first time on Tuesday morning. “We’ve been able to identify Jane Doe as Merrybeth Hodgkinson, of Warminster,” Public Safety Director Fred Harran said. Police had only sparse clues, just what she was wearing....
WARMINSTER, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Hopes To Reduce Teen Violence By Opening 2 Curfew Centers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first of two curfew centers opened Monday night as part of Philadelphia’s effort to reduce teen violence in the city. The centers are at the Community of Compassion CDC on Cedar Avenue in West Philly and at Diversified Community Services on 20th Street in South Philly. They are open daily with activities from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Young people who violate curfew will be taken to these centers. They are also open to those looking for a safe space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware DOJ Report Clears 3 New Castle County Police Officers Of Wrongdoing In Deadly Shooting Of Lymond Moses

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Three New Castle County police officers have been cleared in the deadly shooting of a man in January. A Delaware Department of Justice report found the police were justified in shooting Lymond Moses as he appeared to drive toward them. Two of three officers fired at his car, killing him. The report does conclude that his death could have been avoided if better policing tactics were used. Toxicology reports indicate Moses had fentanyl in his system. Emeka Igwe, an attorney for Moses’ family, said in a statement: “The family of Lymond Moses is incredibly disappointed by the contents of the Use of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police: Kensington Shooting Sends 2 People To Hospital

PHILADEPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened just before midnight on the 400 block of East Tusculum Street.  Police say a 31-year-old woman was shot once in the left thigh and once in the left buttock. She was transported to Temple University Hospital is in critical condition. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, was shot two times in the left leg, according to police. He was also transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition. Police believe the victims were targeted.  So far, no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bodycam Footage Shows Tullytown Borough Police Officer Saving Newborn Baby’s Life

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Tullytown borough police officer is being credited with saving a newborn baby’s life just a day before Thanksgiving. Bodycam footage shows Tullytown Police Officer Nate Aldsworth performing CPR on baby Zachary last month. It was a day that started like most others for Aldsworth until it wasn’t. “I had just cleared a traffic accident,” Aldsworth said. “I was walking back to my car, and I got dispatched for, dispatch said a 4- to-5-day-old baby that wasn’t breathing, possible obstruction.” Upon his arrival at the home, he sprung into immediate action. “When I ran into the house, I saw the...
TULLYTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy