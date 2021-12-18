ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop Nike shoes and apparel for as much as 50% off now

By Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Save as much as 50% on must-have Nike shoes, apparel and more. Reviewed/Nike

Need a last-minute holiday gift for a fitness lover ? With one week until Christmas, now's the time to shop! Today, you can snag a pair of Nike shoes at up to 50% off, plus shop epic markdowns on other Nike customer favorites, including hoodies , shirts and sports bras .

During the sale, you can save big on top-tier styles for men , women and kids . Plus, you can get free shipping on all purchases when you become a Nike member —a free service that gives you access to exclusive discounts and shopping perks. While the shipping deadline for guaranteed delivery by Christmas Eve has passed, you can still enjoy free and fast in-store pickup options when you buy online and select your local storefront at checkout.

One great pick for women? The Nike Dri-Fit One women's mid-rise camo leggings , currently down from $70 to as little as $35.97—a 48% markdown. These lightweight Nike leggings are designed to promote ventilation and keep you comfortable during high-intensity workouts. Made with body-hugging materials, the full-length style features two hidden pockets and a contoured waistband.

Looking for a sweatshirt to wear with your new Nike shoes? Consider this cozy fleece. Nike

For those who like to keep active, you can get the men's Nike Free RN 2018 running shoe from $79.97 for the white version, a $20.03 discount. With extra heel support and lightweight soles, these flexible kicks are designed to provide a barefoot-like feeling and promote natural movement while running. According to the brand, these Nike shoes are especially great for shorter runs, like 5K events and sprints.

With the official start of winter just a few days away, you might be looking for some cold weather gear. Luckily, right now, you can get the Nike Sportswear Club fleece for as little as $44.97, an 18% price cut on the $55 full-price cost in certain colors. The soft sweatshirt is outfitted with a drawstring hood and kangaroo pocket—perfect for keeping warm during the chilly months.

Whether you're looking for holiday gifts for your most active friend or new Nike shoes for yourself, there are plenty of stellar deals you can shop right now. Make sure to snatch these discounts while they're still around—with only one week left before Christmas, these seasonal sales are going fast!

Shop the Nike sale.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Scoop Nike shoes and apparel for as much as 50% off now

