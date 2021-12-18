ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

2 injured after SUV crashes into Aurora home

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sd4xb_0dQdZimS00

AURORA, Colo. — Two people inside an SUV were injured after it crashed into a home in Aurora Saturday. A person inside the home was not injured.

It happened around 10 a.m. at 1496 South Kingston Way in Aurora.

Police said the two people inside the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle after the crash. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. However, police said the driver may have experienced a medical issue.

The extent of the damage to the structure is not known at this time.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy