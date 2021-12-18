2 injured after SUV crashes into Aurora home

AURORA, Colo. — Two people inside an SUV were injured after it crashed into a home in Aurora Saturday. A person inside the home was not injured.

It happened around 10 a.m. at 1496 South Kingston Way in Aurora.

Police said the two people inside the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle after the crash. They were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. However, police said the driver may have experienced a medical issue.

The extent of the damage to the structure is not known at this time.