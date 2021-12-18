McKenzie Milton discusses UCF coaching dreams, Dillon Gabriel transfer and one final Bounce House game | Commentary

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton scampers in for a touchdown during their game against USF at Spectrum Stadium in Orlando on Friday, November 24, 2017. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Orlando Sentinel

McKenzie Milton’s one season at Florida State didn’t go quite as he envisioned it, but the beloved former UCF quarterback doesn’t regret his decision to transfer and remains proud that he was able to come back from the horrific knee injury that nearly cost him his leg.

The quarterback affectionately known simply as “KZ” by Knight Nation took a timeout from training on Saturday to speak with me about ending his college career at the Bounce House in the upcoming Hula Bowl, his dreams of coaching at UCF someday and his thoughts on good friend Dillon Gabriel’s decision to transfer from UCF to UCLA.

Our conversation:

MB : How excited are you to end your college career at the Bounce House in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15?

KZ: “It seems only right, doesn’t it? They used to play the Hula Bowl in my home state of Hawaii and now they’re playing it in my second home; at the place where I left everything out on the field. I’m super fired up to get back to the Bounce House where it all started.”

MB: I see where you put photos of you in your UCF uniform back on social media, does this mean you’re a UCF Knight again?

KZ: “I am forever grateful to UCF and FSU for giving me the opportunity to play collegiate ball. Coach [Mike] Norvell and those coaches at Florida State gave me a chance when a lot of people wouldn’t have. The brief time I was at FSU, I was all FSU, but now I will rep both UCF and FSU with pride. I’ll have lifelong friends at both places and I’ll be rooting for them both as long as I live.”

MB: KZ, you would make a great politician, but come on now, you’re a UCF Knight and you know it!

KZ (laughs): “I’m a Knight. That’s where I left my legacy, where I got my degree and where my heart will always be. But, I will say this, FSU has a special place in my heart, too. If UCF and FSU were to play each other, I don’t know who I’d root for, but I think you know [laughs again].”

MB: Even though your one season at Florida State didn’t end up quite how you would have liked it, how proud are you that you were able to come back from that awful injury (and win the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Courage Award in the process)?

KZ: “No, this season didn’t play out the way I envisioned it, but it was a blessing in many ways, too. The competitor in me wishes I would have played more and we would have won more games, but I got a chance to help a guy like [FSU starting quarterback] Jordan Travis come into his own. He’s a young player, who, in all honesty, had struggled with confidence at times and he’ll tell you that. Just to be able to help him and tell him, ‘Bro, I have been in your shoes. I got booed at the Cure Bowl [in his first year at UCF]. Stay true to yourself and believe in yourself no matter what is going on around you.’

“And I do take a lot pride in the fact that I was able to come back from the injury because it wasn’t just about me; it was about all the people who invested all those hours in me so I could get to the point where I could play again; it was about all of the moral support and prayers from my friends, family and the fans; it was about something bigger than myself; it was about giving motivation to anybody out there who is going through a hard time and helping them understand that you can overcome anything if you put your mind to it. It was a blessing being back on the field this season.”

MB: How often do you replay the opening game of the season against Notre Dame, where you came into the game and almost led a miracle comeback?

KZ: “I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t replay that game in my mind at all because it irks me. We should have won that game. It was an amazing night, though.”

MB: After Dillon Gabriel went down with a season-ending injury early in the year, did you ever second-guess your decision to transfer to FSU and think to yourself, “I could be starting at UCF right now?”

KZ: “The thought crossed my mind a little bit, but I felt like I made the right decision for me at that point in my career. No regrets. The goal for me, wherever I’ve been, is to help leave the place in a better situation than I found it, and I think I did that at both UCF and FSU.”

MB: Were you surprised and/or disappointed that Dillon made the decision to transfer from UCF to UCLA?

KZ: “I wasn’t surprised because it’s just a sign of the times in college football. In today’s world, quarterbacks are transferring for a bunch of different reasons — NIL considerations, the coach who recruits you leaves, you see a better opportunity somewhere else, you want to jump to a Power 5 program. I don’t fault DG because I transferred, too. I told Dillon, ‘You only have one chance to play this game, you have to do it the way you want to do it.’ With me being a UCF guy, obviously I wish he would have stayed, but that’s just me being selfish. He has to do what he feels is best for him. I consider him family; we grew up together in Hawaii. I hope he crushes it at UCLA and is the No. 1 quarterback taken off the [NFL Draft] board next year.”

MB: So you’re preparing for the Hula Bowl and FSU’s Pro Day in March. Obviously that means you hope to get a chance to play in the NFL, right?

KZ: “I’m definitely going to exhaust every opportunity to continue playing. I think I owe it to myself. I didn’t just come back to come back, I came back to play and play at a high level. And I still feel like I can do that. Even if it’s just a sliver of an opportunity to play in the NFL, I’m going to go for it. I’m going to put on a show at Pro Day and hopefully the Hula Bowl, and if that happens I think somebody [in the NFL] will give me a chance. If they do, they won’t be disappointed. I see a lot of the quarterbacks projected in the first round this year, and I don’t see them doing anything that I can’t do.”

MB: Have you thought about coaching?

KZ: ”I’ve thought about it a lot and I definitely see coaching in my future somewhere down the road. Football is a special game, and I want to be part of it as long as I live.”

MB: A lot of Knight fans dream about you becoming the head coach at UCF someday in the future. Is that a dream of yours?

KZ: ”Absolutely, I’ve always had that dream. Right now, though, everybody in Knight Nation has to support Coach [Gus] Malzahn in any way we can. I met him for the first time the other day and what a wonderful, wonderful guy. He’s the absolute right guy for the job. He’s doing great things in recruiting and he’s going to do great things in getting this program to the next level. I’m not sure where I’ll coach when I do start my coaching career, but there’s a reason I’m moving back to Orlando. I want to be back around UCF. I am an alumnus and I want to help Coach Malzahn’s program in any way possible — whether it’s coaching, NIL or whatever.”

MB: You’ve been very active in NIL, used your voice on social media to lobby Florida politicians to pass the legislation and have co-founded a company [Dreamfield] focused on helping other college athletes get NIL gigs. What are your NIL plans now that your college career is over and how do you think NIL is working so far?

KZ: “I’m continuing to promote my 10hana brand [ 10hana.com ] and working with Dreamfield. I definitely want to get tapped into the Orlando market and would love to help UCF players with some NIL opportunities and put some extra money in their pockets. It’s something I’m passionate about.”

MB: NIL has become a big-time recruiting tool. How could this benefit UCF?

KZ: ”In my opinion, NIL makes things more equal. In the past, everybody knows there was a lot of shady stuff going on as far as paying players. NIL is levelling the playing field. A program like UCF can say to recruits, ‘Hey, we’re in Orlando — a really large, attractive, diverse city where you can market yourself. Other schools might have more booster money, but not as great of a marketplace as Orlando. I think UCF in the NIL era will be a major player in college football.”

