No. 22 LSU women swamp Bradley 77-51

 4 days ago

Alexis Morris scored 17 points, Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double and No. 22 LSU rolled to its eighth-straight win, 77-51 over Bradley on Saturday.

Aifuwa had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers (9-1), who were just 1 of 14 from 3-point range but shot 31 of 58 inside the arc.

Jailin Cheery scored 12 points and Ryann Payne 10 while Autumn Newby grabbed 10 rebounds as LSU dominated the boards 53-36.

Caroline Waite scored 14 points to lead the Braves (3-5), who lost three starters from last year's team that was the first in school history to make the NCAA Tournament.

Bradley missed its first three shots, had six turnovers and fell behind 13-0.

That was indicative of the way the game would go as LSU scored the last eight points of the first quarter to lead 28-10 and ran that run to 20 for a 40-10 lead midway through the second quarter.

It was 47-16 at the half as Bradley was 2 of 13 from 3-point range (15%) and 6 of 29 overall (21%) and was outrebounded 34-18 with 17 turnovers.

The lead reached 39 late in the third quarter but the Braves outscored LSU 20-8 in the fourth quarter.

The game was scheduled on Wednesday, a day after New Orleans had to cancel with LSU due to health and safety protocols.

LSU plays at the West Palm Beach Invitational, facing Clemson on Monday and Texas Tech on Tuesday.

More AP women's college basketball : https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC News

ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

