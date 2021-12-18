Holiday spirit is alive in Lima

Savior’s Grace Church hosted a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

LIMA — The weekend before Christmas left people with many options for getting into the Christmas spirit.

There was a breakfast with Santa at Savior’s Grace Church in Lima.

Kids got a chance to have breakfast and receive gifts at the event.

“We did this breakfast with Santa in conjunction with St. Mark’s Church and Pastor Ted Bible,” said Arthur McNeil III, a deacon of Savior’s Grace Ministry. “We’re thankful to be able to serve the community and to see the joy in the children’s faces. It was phenomenal.”

There was also a Santa Pancake 5k at 19 Hawthorne Wedding and Event Venue in the morning.

Participants were encouraged to dress like Santa and run a 5k and of course, there was an all-you-could-eat pancake breakfast as well as another chance to meet Santa.

Beginning at noon Saturday, the Lima Mall was handing out Kids Holiday Activity Bags.

“We’ve had great success with our Grab and Go KidX craft bags this year. They have goodies inside of them and a little craft project for everybody to take home,” said Betsy Billingsley, marketing director for the mall. “We just like spreading the cheer and making it a little bit more fun while the kids either wait to see Santa or come in just to grab the KidX bags.”

The mall has been a pretty busy place leading up to Christmas.

“We’ve had a great shopping season. The retailers are doing very well so we’re really pleased with the end of 2021 here,” Billingsley said.

The Laurel Oaks Christmas Lights Extravaganza was back for another year with around 30 homes competing.

Judging of the homes was held last weekend but people could still drive through the neighborhood and see the entries.

The winner in the Best Holiday Spirit went to Brittany and Scott Maez. The Clark Griswold award went to Kellie and Larry Byers and the Hallmark movie category was won by Breana Campbell. The Viewer’s Choice award also went to Campbell.

Proceeds go to help maintain and upgrade the Laurel Oaks Neighborhood park.

“We were able to pour a new concrete basketball court with a basketball hoop and a pickleball court last year with some of the monies we raised over the last year and we’re also looking to raise more money to finish the rest of our parking lot,” said Aaron Cunningham, Laurel Oaks board member.

The lights will be on display through the end of the month.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.