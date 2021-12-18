ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Shrink Next Door Review: The Verdict (Season 1 Episode 8)

By Erin Allen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustice finally being served on The Shrink Next Door Season 1 Episode 8, “The Verdict,” is, sadly, anticlimactic. I feel there may be a more effective way to tell this story—because it is an interesting story—but something about the timeline and the overall bummer mood weighs the narrative...

Tell-Tale TV

The Wheel of Time Review: The Flame of Tar Valon (Season 1 Episode 6)

The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 6, “The Flame of Tar Valon,” is the episode I wanted The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 5, “Blood Calls Blood,” to be for numerous reasons. There’s some actual progress on the Emond’s Field Five’s joint storyline/quest. It’s a miracle!
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

FBI Review: Fire and Rain (Season 4 Episode 8)

On FBI Season 4 Episode 8, “Fire and Rain,” Scola steps dangerously close to crossing the line as Tiffany tries to help him through this latest conflict. Plus, Janel Moloney guest stars as Hannah and swiftly becomes one of the best guest stars the show has ever had.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Dickinson Review: My Life had stood – a Loaded Gun – (Season 3 Episode 8)

The tide is turning in both the Civil War and the Dickinson Family war on Dickinson Season 3 Episode 8, “My Life had stood – a Loaded Gun -.” After a two-week slump of less than stellar episodes, and with only two more episodes to go, we are finally given the chance to see Emily process some of what’s been going on around her.
AUSTIN, TX
Tell-Tale TV

Invasion Review: First Day (Season 1 Episode 10)

Invasion Season 1 Episode 10, “First Day,” isn’t a season finale so much as an hour-long epilogue, and a vague bit of table-setting in an attempt to justify the existence of a second season for this series, which we are sadly apparently getting. (Talk about putting coal in my stocking, Santa!!)
TV SERIES
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
Paul Rudd
Tell-Tale TV

Ghosts Review: Possession (Season 1 Episode 10)

Ghosts depart this year in style with a chaotic Cheeto-fueled fever dream of possessions and silly spirit lore. The most paranormal-heavy plot yet to challenge this bubbly manor’s dynamic, Ghosts Season 1 Episode 10, “Possession,” asks the question, “what happens when a Victorian-era cocaine addict accidentally possesses a man and discovers peanut butter?”
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Big Sky Review: The End Has No End (Season 2 Episode 8)

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 8, “The End Has No End,” is an eventful mid-season finale that ends with an emotional cliffhanger and much to think about over the winter hiatus. There are some genuinely creepy scenes, a (severed) handful of gloriously cringey moments, and a whole lot of tension.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Review: The Gang Buys a Roller Rink/The Gang Replaces Dee With a Monkey (Season 15 Episodes 3 and 4)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Episodes 3 and 4, “The Gang Buys a Roller Rink” and “The Gang Replaces Dee With a Monkey,” are two slightly uneven installments when presented as a pair. Episode 4 rises victorious as the strongest, giving the consistently brilliant Kaitlin Olson a chance to shine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cartermatt.com

The Shrink Next Door season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s finale, is The Shrink Next Door season 2 ever going to happen over at Apple TV+? Or, have we reached the end of the road?. The first order of business that we should get to here is sharing the bad news: There are no plans at present for more of the series, which stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd. Regardless of what happens in the finale (we don’t want to give anything away here for those who haven’t seen it yet), this was billed from the start as a limited series. With that in mind, it was clearly designed to have a defined beginning, middle, and end.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Witcher Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-6

Netflix has made only the first six episodes of The Witcher Season 2 available prior to its Dec. 17 launch; below is a spoiler-free review. For episodic reviews and thoughts on the last two episodes, check back in with IGN on Dec. 17. If any one scene defines the emotional...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Dexter: New Blood Review: Too Many Tuna Sandwiches (Season 1 Episode 6)

Does anyone else have the feeling that things aren’t going to end well for Dexter Morgan?. Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 6, “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,” might be the most interesting episode of the series so far. As a character, Dexter is grappling with multiple conflicts. He’s worried about Harrison on several fronts, he’s confronted with the fact that his girlfriend now knows his true identity, and he’s also figured out what Kurt Caldwell has been up to lately.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

The Shrink Next Door podcast host sues over profits from the Apple TV+ adaptation

Former New York Times columnist Joe Nocera created his Wondery podcast in 2019 based on the people next door to his new Hamptons home: therapist Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf and Marty Markowitz, whom Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell respectively played on the Apple TV+ series. "From a distance, it looks like a writer’s dream: a story gets optioned and becomes a hit show, and its author is rewarded with gobs of money and a halo of Hollywood validation," reports The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison. "Yet the story of how Nocera’s story made it onto the screen is almost as tortured and contentious as the relationship between Markowitz and Herschkopf that it portrays. By the time The Shrink Next Door debuted in November, the award-winning journalist had been fired by his most recent employer, Bloomberg News, the media behemoth that helped shepherd his story to podcast fame. On Tuesday, Nocera filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bloomberg, alleging that the company has denied him profits he is due for the TV series. Nocera’s camp is casting him as a creative force done wrong by a major corporation profiting off his hard work." Vivek Jayaram, Nocera’s attorney, says: "Whatever Bloomberg gets from commercializing this story, Joe gets half of it. Creatives can and should be empowered to benefit financially from the work they have created, especially when they’ve entered into agreements confirming that right.” Kerri Chyka, a spokesperson for Bloomberg News responded to the lawsuit by saying: “Mr. Nocera was treated fairly in all of his dealings with Bloomberg. We have honored and will continue to honor all of our contractual obligations with him.”
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Tell-Tale TV

And Just Like That Review: When In Rome (Season 1 Episode 3)

Mr. Big’s death is inexcusable and uninspired storytelling, but Carrie’s grief journey remains the most authentic plot on And Just Like That Season 1 Episode 3, “When In Rome.”. Who could sleep when they’ve just lost the love of their life? What is there to do in...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Legacies Review: I Can’t Be The One To Stop You (Season 4 Episode 9)

One decision changes everything on Legacies Season 4 Episode 9, “I Can’t Be The One To Stop You.”. Season 4 of Legacies has consistently blown the prior seasons out of the water as the show moves from its previous ‘monster of the week’ format into a more storyline-based composition.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Season 18 Episode 8)

I’m going to be thinking about that cliffhanger for a long time. Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 Episode 8, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” pulls out all the stops for a solid winter finale. Sure, we’ve seen car crashes and various tragedies surrounding Seattle Grace Mercy Death Grey-Sloan Memorial, but that doesn’t stop this one from being powerful.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Landscapers Review: Episode 3 (Season 1 Episode 3)

A moment in the spotlight looks much better in the movies than in reality. On Landscapers Season 1 Episode 3, “Episode 3,” Chris begins to learn that lesson the hard way. If Episode 2 is all about understanding Susan, Episode 3 gives Chris his turn. In flashbacks crosscut with the interrogation, we see what his life with Susan and her manipulative parents is really like.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Charles’ Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

2021 has been one wild trip. Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Larry King passed away, and William Shatner went into space for real this time. These are all crazy events in and of themselves, but they don’t even skim the surface of what has happened on our favorite television shows.
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Shelby’s Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

This year is not dissimilar from the last in that plenty of us turned to the small screen for comfort. For some of us, that means revisiting old favorites. For others, that means jumping into new shows that introduce us to characters to fall in love with and new worlds to escape into when we need it most.
TV SERIES

