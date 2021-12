In their first and only Monday night game of the season, the Minnesota Vikings will try to get a win on the road against a depleted Chicago Bears team. For those that have followed the Minnesota Vikings during the last few years, everyone knows the annual trip to take on the Chicago Bears is never an easy one. For whatever reason, the Vikings typically struggle when they’re in the Windy City, even when they win. Will Monday night bring more of the same for Minnesota during this season’s battle in Chicago?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO