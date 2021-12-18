ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda Young, Singer of The Marvelettes, Dies at 78

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWanda Young, a member of the 1960s Motown group The Marvelettes, has died, Rolling Stone reports. She was 78. Young, who also performed under the name Wanda Rogers, was the lead vocalist on Marvelettes songs like “I’ll Keep Holding On” and “Don’t Mess With Bill.” Further details about her death were...

www.billboard.com

