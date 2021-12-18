California Shrinking

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By jpitney
 5 days ago

Natalie Holmes and Evan White at the California Policy Lab:. News reports, anecdotes, and preliminary research have speculated about whether there has been an exodus from California during the COVID-19 pandemic. The implications of...

fox40jackson.com

Red states like Texas and Florida growing, while California, Illinois and NY shrinking: census

Red states are increasing in population and blue states are shrinking during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new U.S. Census Bureau data. Between 2020 and 2021, the country has seen the lowest population growth since its founding, at only a 0.1% increase, but the biggest declines have occurred in Washington, D.C., and Democrat-led states, according to a report Tuesday by the Census Bureau.
What States Will Be Sending Stimulus Checks in December?

The government has issued more than $850 billion in stimulus payments to combat the financial hardships that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on and they’ve certainly helped. Most individuals received a total of three Economic Impact Payments issued under government authority, although some states have also ramped up their efforts to provide their residents with financial relief.
This Is America’s Fastest Shrink State

A new U.S. Census Bureau study presents extraordinary population figures. The Census’ Vintage 2021 report shows that America’s population rose by only 0.1%, or 392,665, between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. That is the lowest rate since the United States was founded.  Population growth figures vary between states, with some growing and some […]
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
Fourth stimulus check is coming for Christmas if you live in these states

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today ‘Tis the season for more stimulus payments. For millions of Americans, a fourth stimulus check is coming soon. But unfortunately, it will not necessarily be coming from the federal government. Even though it’s been the source of a little more than half a dozen stimulus checks already this year. No, the originators this time are state governments like Illinois and California. In Illinois, lawmakers have proposed a new stimulus check in the former. And in California, another batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 started going out...
Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
Pritzker signs six bills into law

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed six bills into law Friday, including a gambling measure. Description: Modifies the definition of supervisor in fire fighter units and clarifies company officer responsibilities. Action: Signed. Effective: June 1, 2022. Bill Number: HB 307. Description: Creates the Second 2021 General Revisory...
Multiple Bread Recalls Issued Just Ahead of Christmas

Recalls were issued last week, just before many Americans celebrate Christmas this weekend. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, the day before Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens.
