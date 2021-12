“What’s the story with the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Why is it a thing?”. I spun at the question and looked with disbelief at the friend who had asked it. Once my ethnocentricity abated a bit, I realized our Dutch graphic artist, Irene, had never seen the 1965 animated holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” She’d never seen the potential of a scrawny little fir tree or watched the Peanuts gang turn it into something special while finding “the true spirit of Christmas.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO