Mavericks add that Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will remain out against Minnesota, missing his fifth straight game and ninth of the season. Source: Marc Stein (Twitter) ANALYSIS: The Mavericks also say that Kristaps Porzingis is 'questionable' for Tuesday's matchup vs. the Timberwolves due to 'right toe soreness'. It remains unclear when Dallas will get their starting point guard back, but the Mavericks seem to be evaluating him on a game-by-game basis at this point.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO