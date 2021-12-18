Little Mix land Best Group nomination at the 2022 BRIT Awards just weeks after they announced break... as they're recognised for the first time as a trio since Jesy Nelson's exit

Little Mix have been nominated in the Best Group category at the 2022 BRIT Awards, just weeks after they announced they were taking a break.

The band - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - go up against the likes of Coldplay and London Grammar and will no doubt want to emulate their success from last year in which they won the prize for the first time.

The nomination also sees the girls recognised as a trio for the first time since Jesy Nelson's exit from the band last December.

Meanwhile, Jesy, 30, has failed to be nominated for the upcoming ceremony, though she has only just embarked on her solo career with her debut track Boyz being released in October.

Little Mix have also landed a nod in the Best International Song, where alongside Galantis and David Guetta, they've been nominated for their track Heartbreak Anthem.

Last year saw the group finally bag the title of best British Group after being nominated three previous times, becoming the first girlband to EVER win the award- and ensuring to give a shout-out to their former fourth member Jesy as they collected the gong.

Taking to the stage to accept their prize for British Group, Leigh-Anne said: 'We have been together for 10 years it's been the best years of our life, we've had so much fun we've made so many memories, we want to thank your incredible fans, Jesy.

'It's not easy being a female in the UK pop industry, we've seen the misogyny, dominance and lack of diversity, we're proud of how we're stuck together and we're using our voices more than ever.'

Jade added: 'This award isn't just for us, it's for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all the incredible girls bands we love you.'

Excited: Little Mix expressed their joy at being nominated for two gongs

Great news: Jade Thirlwall filmed herself receiving the group's nomination on their official Instagram account

At the time, Jesy revealed her joy over the impressive accolade as she shared a sweet snap of her ex-bandmates to Instagram alongside a lines of heart and clapping hand emojis.

Announcing their split earlier this month, the band penned in a statement: 'We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

'It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

'We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.'

You go girls! Last year saw the group finally bag the title of best British Group after being nominated three previous times, becoming the first girlband to EVER win the award

Little Mix went on: 'We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more.

'We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever, see you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.'

Little Mix also posted a video compilation of some of their favourite moments over the years to accompany the announcement.

BRIT AWARDS NOMINATIONS 2022

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

BRITs RISING STAR

Holly Humberstone - WINNER!

Bree Runway

Lola Young

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 & J1 - Latest Trends

Adele - Easy On Me

Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play

Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

Dave ft. Stormzy - Clash

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Glass Animals - Heat Waves

Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta - Bed

KSI - Holiday

Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Red - Wellerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body

Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love

BEST NEW ARTIST

Joy Crookes

Central Cee

Self Esteem

Griff

Little Simz

MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele - 30

Dave - We're All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran - =

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

POP, R&B

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

DANCE

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred

Joel Corry

Raye

ROCK, ALTERNATIVE

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

HIP-HOP, GRIME, RAP

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

DaveGhetts

Little Simz

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

BEST INTERNATIONAL SONG

ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)

Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More

Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls

Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu - Black Magic

Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay

Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone

Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U

Polo G - Rapstar

Tiesto - The Business

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

To be announced in January

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

To be announced in January