Little Mix land Best Group nomination at the 2022 BRIT Awards just weeks after they announced break... as they're recognised for the first time as a trio since Jesy Nelson's exit
Little Mix have been nominated in the Best Group category at the 2022 BRIT Awards, just weeks after they announced they were taking a break.
The band - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - go up against the likes of Coldplay and London Grammar and will no doubt want to emulate their success from last year in which they won the prize for the first time.
The nomination also sees the girls recognised as a trio for the first time since Jesy Nelson's exit from the band last December.
Meanwhile, Jesy, 30, has failed to be nominated for the upcoming ceremony, though she has only just embarked on her solo career with her debut track Boyz being released in October.
Little Mix have also landed a nod in the Best International Song, where alongside Galantis and David Guetta, they've been nominated for their track Heartbreak Anthem.
Last year saw the group finally bag the title of best British Group after being nominated three previous times, becoming the first girlband to EVER win the award- and ensuring to give a shout-out to their former fourth member Jesy as they collected the gong.
Taking to the stage to accept their prize for British Group, Leigh-Anne said: 'We have been together for 10 years it's been the best years of our life, we've had so much fun we've made so many memories, we want to thank your incredible fans, Jesy.
'It's not easy being a female in the UK pop industry, we've seen the misogyny, dominance and lack of diversity, we're proud of how we're stuck together and we're using our voices more than ever.'
Jade added: 'This award isn't just for us, it's for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all the incredible girls bands we love you.'
At the time, Jesy revealed her joy over the impressive accolade as she shared a sweet snap of her ex-bandmates to Instagram alongside a lines of heart and clapping hand emojis.
Announcing their split earlier this month, the band penned in a statement: 'We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.
'It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.
'We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.'
Little Mix went on: 'We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more.
'We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever, see you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.'
Little Mix also posted a video compilation of some of their favourite moments over the years to accompany the announcement.
BRIT AWARDS NOMINATIONS 2022
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
GROUP
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
BRITs RISING STAR
Holly Humberstone - WINNER!
Bree Runway
Lola Young
SONG OF THE YEAR
A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
Adele - Easy On Me
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
Dave ft. Stormzy - Clash
Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Glass Animals - Heat Waves
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta - Bed
KSI - Holiday
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Red - Wellerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers ft. Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
BEST NEW ARTIST
Joy Crookes
Central Cee
Self Esteem
Griff
Little Simz
MASTERCARD ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele - 30
Dave - We're All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran - =
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
POP, R&B
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
DANCE
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred
Joel Corry
Raye
ROCK, ALTERNATIVE
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
HIP-HOP, GRIME, RAP
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
DaveGhetts
Little Simz
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
BEST INTERNATIONAL SONG
ATB / Topic / A7S - Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ckay - Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu - Black Magic
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - Stay
Lil Nas X - Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil TJ & 6lack - Calling My Phone
Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo - Good 4U
Polo G - Rapstar
Tiesto - The Business
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
To be announced in January
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
To be announced in January
