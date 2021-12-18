ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Mix land Best Group nomination at the 2022 BRIT Awards just weeks after they announced break... as they're recognised for the first time as a trio since Jesy Nelson's exit

By Niomi Harris For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Little Mix have been nominated in the Best Group category at the 2022 BRIT Awards, just weeks after they announced they were taking a break.

The band - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - go up against the likes of Coldplay and London Grammar and will no doubt want to emulate their success from last year in which they won the prize for the first time.

The nomination also sees the girls recognised as a trio for the first time since Jesy Nelson's exit from the band last December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tj6pu_0dQdWKOp00
Congratulations: Little Mix have been nominated in the Best Group category at the 2022 BRIT Awards, just weeks after they announced they were taking a break

Meanwhile, Jesy, 30, has failed to be nominated for the upcoming ceremony, though she has only just embarked on her solo career with her debut track Boyz being released in October.

Little Mix have also landed a nod in the Best International Song, where alongside Galantis and David Guetta, they've been nominated for their track Heartbreak Anthem.

Last year saw the group finally bag the title of best British Group after being nominated three previous times, becoming the first girlband to EVER win the award- and ensuring to give a shout-out to their former fourth member Jesy as they collected the gong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ykLh_0dQdWKOp00
Nomination: The nomination also sees the girls recognised as a trio for the first time since Jesy Nelson's (pictured) exit from the band last December

Taking to the stage to accept their prize for British Group, Leigh-Anne said: 'We have been together for 10 years it's been the best years of our life, we've had so much fun we've made so many memories, we want to thank your incredible fans, Jesy.

'It's not easy being a female in the UK pop industry, we've seen the misogyny, dominance and lack of diversity, we're proud of how we're stuck together and we're using our voices more than ever.'

Jade added: 'This award isn't just for us, it's for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all the incredible girls bands we love you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ljP5i_0dQdWKOp00
In it to win it: The band - Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall - go up against the likes of Coldplay and London Grammar and will no doubt want to emulate their success from last year in which they won the prize for the first time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qAWX_0dQdWKOp00
Excited: Little Mix expressed their joy at being nominated for two gongs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVdXI_0dQdWKOp00
Great news: Jade Thirlwall filmed herself receiving the group's nomination on their official Instagram account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRNAH_0dQdWKOp00

At the time, Jesy revealed her joy over the impressive accolade as she shared a sweet snap of her ex-bandmates to Instagram alongside a lines of heart and clapping hand emojis.

Announcing their split earlier this month, the band penned in a statement: 'We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

'It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

'We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z1IJx_0dQdWKOp00
You go girls! Last year saw the group finally bag the title of best British Group after being nominated three previous times, becoming the first girlband to EVER win the award
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDqpd_0dQdWKOp00
Oh no: Announcing their split earlier this month, the band penned in a statement: 'We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix' 

Little Mix went on: 'We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more.

'We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever, see you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.'

Little Mix also posted a video compilation of some of their favourite moments over the years to accompany the announcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qCun_0dQdWKOp00
Important: Announcing their split earlier this month, the band penned: 'We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break'

