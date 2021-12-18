No injuries reported after machine catches fire at Battle Creek recycling center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported after heavy machinery caught fire at a Battle Creek recycling center Saturday morning.

According to the city of Battle Creek Fire Department, just before 9:30 a.m., crews were sent to ReConserve of Michigan, Inc. on Angell Street for a reported fire.

Crews report finding a large machine on fire inside the building. Once extinguished, fire fighters and maintenance staff spent the next hour disassembling the machinery to extinguish any hot spots.

“Due to the quick actions and early notification from a neighboring business, the fire was contained,” the fire department said in a press release.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

