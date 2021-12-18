ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

No injuries reported after machine catches fire at Battle Creek recycling center

By Corinne Moore
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jofo_0dQdVjEf00

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — No injuries were reported after heavy machinery caught fire at a Battle Creek recycling center Saturday morning.

According to the city of Battle Creek Fire Department, just before 9:30 a.m., crews were sent to ReConserve of Michigan, Inc. on Angell Street for a reported fire.

Crews report finding a large machine on fire inside the building. Once extinguished, fire fighters and maintenance staff spent the next hour disassembling the machinery to extinguish any hot spots.

“Due to the quick actions and early notification from a neighboring business, the fire was contained,” the fire department said in a press release.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Battle Creek, MI
Sports
Battle Creek, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Sports
Battle Creek, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creek Fire#Weather#Accident#Michigan Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Recycling
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
781K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy