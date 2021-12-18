ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PUMA and The Marathon Clothing Honor Nipsey Hussle With New Capsule

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd Nipsey Hussle‘s brand The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have reunited to honor the late rapper. Titled “MOGUL,” the collaborative effort marks PUMA x TMC’s third collection of the year and is inspired by the Groovey Lew-designed...

Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Models Beyonce’s Ivy Park Adidas Collection

Natalia Bryant showed off her modeling skills on her Instagram. The model and daughter of legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant posted to her social media a series of photos from her work with Beyonce’s line, Ivy Park. Bryant is serving as a model in the new line,  Halls of Ivy. In her posts, she wore a black and white houndstooth crop top and an oversized black and white suit. The pants featured a drawstring waist and a wide-leg style. She topped off her look with platform sneakers that popped out from the hem of her pants. Her gray and white shoes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Twinned With Her Daughters in a Houndstooth Set and Super Sleek Chunky Shoes From the Halls of Ivy Collection

Beyoncé mastered the fashion mogul mother look in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker shared a photo yesterday twinning with her two daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, sporting styles from the new highly anticipated Ivy Park drop, “Halls of Ivy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The trio matched in houndstooth, a staple pattern of the new collection that launched yesterday on Adidas.com. The 40-year-old has a knack for the celebrity favorite comfort meets style aesthetic. She posed for the camera in the Allover Print Zip Bra 2.0 and matching 3-Stripes Seam tights as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Garner Is Typically Mom-Chic in a Fleece Jacket, Leggings & Brooks Sneakers With Kids

Jennifer Garner looked sleek in mom-mode while out and about with her children in LA. The “13 Going on 30” actress ran errands with her children while sporting a comfortable on-the-go-mom ensemble. She stepped out with her children from her marriage to Ben Affleck, Samuel and Seraphina Affleck, while wearing an athleisure look. She matched a pair of blue leggings with a white fleece jacket with darker beige trim, pockets and silver clasps running up the front side. She layered the coat on top of a black turtle neck, round-rimmed plastic glasses, and black thigh-high socks over her leggings. On her feet,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nipsey Hussle
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Regains Sean John Clothing Brand For Over 2x His Initial Offer

New York, NY – Sean “Diddy” Combs established premier fashion brand Sean John in the late ’90s. After pulling in over $525 million annually at one point, the 52-year-old Hip Hop mogul sold it to Global Brands Group USA Inc. (GBG). But Bloomberg reports the company, which owns over 90 percent of Sean John, is bankrupt, so Diddy attempted to buy it back for $3.3 million through an acquisition company named SLC Fashion LLC earlier this month.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Includes 6 New Tracks To GTA, Collabs With Eminem, Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg & More

Not only has Dr. Dre appeared as a character on Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, but the West Coast icon has added six new tracks to the game. Last week, previews of songs began to surface including a brand new collaboration with Eminem, but fans were unsure where these would land. Rolling Stone caught up with DJ Pooh, the veteran producer responsible for hits like "New York, New York" by Tha Dogg Pound, and he explained how he was able to convince Dre to add his talents to the GTA universe.
VIDEO GAMES
2urbangirls.com

‘FLUTUR’: THE NEW CAPSULE BY PUMA AND DUA LIPA DROPS DEC. 18

HERZOGENAURACH, GERMANY – The collaboration features a new logo that is symbolic of the partnership, bringing together Dua’s name and the PUMA formstrip which transforms into an iridescent butterfly. “For me butterflies are more than just beautiful creatures, they represent so much, like transformation, hope, and metamorphisis, over...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Connecticut Post

Dua Lipa’s Holiday Release: A New Clothing and Sneaker Collection With Puma

Dua Lipa is giving fans a long-awaited holiday treat: The pop superstar is finally launching her debut footwear and apparel capsule with Puma. After teasing the collaboration on Instagram, Dua Lipa and Puma dropped a four-piece capsule on Puma.com last week. Dubbed “Flutur,” the Albanian word for “butterfly,” the collaboration brings Nineties/Noughties-inspired pieces to the masses (think baby tees, an oversized hoodie and Lipa’s own take on the chunky Mayze sneaker).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Puma#Clothing#Marathon#Capsule#Tmc#Navy#Nyc#The Marathon Clothing
Highsnobiety

TMC x PUMA RS-X3 “Nipsey Hussle”: Official Images & Information

What We’re Saying: PUMA and The Marathon Clothing have teamed up to honor the late Nipsey Hussle once again, this time with a capsule collection comprising two colorways of the RS-X3 and a specially-designed tracksuit. The RS-X3 is a slightly chunky PUMA lifestyle shoe that takes inspiration from running...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Unveils "Year of the Tiger"-Themed 2022 Capsule Collection

Earlier this month, we caught a glimpse of Nike‘s anticipated annual Chinese New Year-themed footwear as the gold-accented Air Jordan 6 Low surfaced. Since then, Jordan Brand has unveiled their 2022 capsule, which ties into the “Year of the Tiger.”. Continuing the sneaker brand’s tradition of honoring CNY...
APPAREL
WWD

Giuseppe Zanotti Taps Young Thug for New Sneaker Release

Click here to read the full article. COBRA ICONS: Giuseppe Zanotti is marking the launch of its latest sneakers by tapping rapper Young Thug for campaign imagery, in which the rapper is seen donning — and licking — the shoes. The low-top sneakers made their original debut at last September’s Milan Fashion Week and features a 3D cobra snaking around the shoe sole, its head sitting on top of the toe. They are available in pink, red, black and white.More from WWDHow Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFWGiuseppe Zanotti Partners with Rita Ora on an...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Pestle & Mortar Clothing Fires Up the Barbie With StreetX for BBQ Capsule

Malaysia’s Pestle & Mortar Clothing are enjoying the warm weather with Perth-based streetwear label StreetX as they come together for a cookout-inspired capsule collection. The capsule is comprised of six pieces, with T-shirts that celebrate friendly gatherings, a Coleman stainless steel grill, and a set of BBQ tools. “With similar brand DNA in always taking pride in our culture, lifestyles and being part of communities that are influenced by sports and the great outdoors, this collaborative process felt more like two friends coming together to create and celebrate something we love,” explains PMC founder Hugh Koh. “Other than being a favorite Australian pastime, barbecuing has been a cornerstone of PMC’s celebrations throughout the years from collection launches to our Smashing Weekend parties.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Gifts For The Sneaker Lovers In Your Life!

Emma Picks Her Kicks by Chad and Emma Williams ($30) Who doesn’t love a feel-good Daddy-daughter tale around the holidays? This children’s storybook is about a Black father helping his daughter Emma get ready for school when she begins to realize that her style is symbolic of how she feels. It’s the perfect bedtime read for any budding sneakerhead or daddy’s girl.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Jeff Staple, Bobby Hundreds and More Discuss Fashion and the Metaverse for HYPETALKS

On Monday evening, HYPEBEAST brought together influential figures at the intersection of technology and streetwear for the latest installment in the HYPETALKS series. Hosted by HYPEBEAST Senior News Editor Rosie Perper on Twitter Spaces, the panel centered on the role of fashion in the rapidly evolving metaverse and how creators can better connect with collectors.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Calls Nipsey Hussle The "L.A. Jay-Z"

It has been twenty-four hours since Roddy Ricch shared his sophomore studio album Live Life Fast, and fans overall have enjoyed the project. The album hosts features from several chart-topping artists like Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Jamie Foxx, and to help promote the record, Roddy caught up with Zane Lowe. Unlike many of his peers, Roddy has opted to lay low when it comes to the limelight, so you won't find him constantly uploading images to social media in an effort to show off the fruits of his labor. Instead, he emerges musically before retreating back into his solitude.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Crackled Leather Covers the Nike Dunk High "Re-Raw"

Following “University Gold” and “Moon Fossil” colorways, the Nike Dunk High returns with an aged aesthetic. Dubbed the “Re-Raw” this vintage-inspired sneaker features a “Summit White” cracked leather construction with suede overlays in “Coriander.” Hits of cream on the laces and midsole add to the retro look while olive Swooshes in nubuck add another textural element.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike’s making a set of Dunk sneakers that celebrate barber shops

Here’s Nike’s reminder to make that haircut appointment. The Swoosh just added another color to its upcoming “Barber Shop” pack, a collection that aims to highlight the hairdresser community and the importance of a fresh cut. Detailing throughout the shoes is what gives the official nod to the barber community with inspiration from their storefronts and equipment.
BEAUTY & FASHION

