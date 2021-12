Like many Staten Islanders, I am deeply troubled by the violent incidents that have occurred involving teenagers and the use of illegal firearms, especially outside and near our schools. In the past month, there have been three separate altercations at high schools in our borough that have caused fear and great distress. These include multiple fights where a gun and knife were used outside Wagner and Curtis High Schools, as well as shots being fired close to New Dorp High School.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO