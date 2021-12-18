ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don't intend to pay

By Associated Press
cbs12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with Urban Meyer's termination says the former Jacksonville Jaguars coach was fired for cause and the team doesn't intend to...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

'They Were Sold a Lie': Brady Quinn Defends Urban Meyer After Jags Firing

Brady Quinn: “They were sold a lie and they were fooled; even some of the oddsmakers with Urban Meyer getting fired. Initially, the line opened before the news broke [of Meyer’s firing], the Jaguars being 3.5-point favorites to beat the Texans. Then Meyer gets fired and the line JUMPS. The Jaguars actually got two more points in some books, and it went up to 4.5 points when it was all said and done. A bunch of people hopped on this idea that ‘Urban Meyer was the problem’, and then they get drummed by another 2-11 team. You can listen to the media all you want about what Urban Meyer did or didn’t do, the culture, or how he treated his assistants, but this staff was just as much to blame for the way this organization has struggled as anything else. As far as Urban Meyer might have handled things given how this team struggled, given how the assistants struggled to be able to put together a winning game plan, that’s another conversation, but the reality is that this is a terrible football team and they’re now in position to get the number one overall pick again for a reason. They’ve drafted in the top 10 since 2008, what sort of indication does that give you?? You were sold this idea that it was just him [Urban Meyer] and now this team is going to take off. Trevor Lawrence even talked about ‘clarity’ moving forward. Well, you got ‘CLARITY’ now, you still stink and he [Urban] wasn’t the problem. As good as he [Trevor Lawrence] is, you can’t overcome the staff you're working with, and what’s around you. You are a LONG ways from being a competitive football team… What is going to be your case [for firing Meyer]? It can’t be the Josh Lambo incident, it happened too long ago and they admitted that they knew it. You can’t say ‘the reason we’re firing you for cause is for this incident that happened four months ago…’ while it kept you employed while I knew about it. That doesn’t work. You can’t fire him for other stuff where you kept him employed. The incident that happened in Ohio, you [Shad Khan] spoke publicly about it that you were giving him another chance, you can’t fire him with cause now. There is probably a laundry list of little things, and this is the road we’re on right now. You’re going to start to hear some of those things because they’ll leak their way to the public and to the media like they always do just to discredit Urban Meyer or make him feel pressure. If Urban Meyer files a lawsuit for wrongful termination, he’s going to feel comfortable saying ‘you have no reason to have fired me with cause, and you’re going to have to pay me the money that I’m owed'… It’s not just Urban Meyer, it’s every college coach that gets called up to that level. They [the media] don’t want to look at them as a guy who can be successful at that level. If you give ANYONE 13 games, they’re not turning it around with the Jaguars organization. Look at the Bengals – Urban Meyer had more credentials and more of a resume than Zac Taylor did when he was hired, yet Zac Taylor was given what, three years? And now you’re seeing them finally climb atop the AFC North after they’ve had draft classes and free agency periods. IT TAKES TIME, FOLKS. Urban Meyer didn’t have enough time, that’s the reality of it.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

QB Recruit Robbie Roper's Family Announced He Has Died

The family of 2022 quarterback recruit Robbie Roper announced he died on Wednesday. His cause of death has not been confirmed or announced by the family. "Hey guys it's the Roper family. We just wanted to update everyone on Robbie. Robbie just passed," the family said in the Tweet. "He was the biggest joy to our family. We are proud of the young man he has become. He will be missed by his friends and family dearly. We are still working on funeral arrangements, and will update everyone on the date, time, and location."
FOOTBALL
Orlando Sentinel

UCF co-offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne reportedly leaving to become head coach at Incarnate Word

UCF co-offensive coordinator G.J. Kinne reportedly has agreed to become head coach at Incarnate Word. FootballScoop was the first to report the move, which returns Kinne to his Texas roots, where he spent time as a high school product from Gilmer. “G.J. is a very talented young man,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn. “He’s going to be very successful and he has everything it takes to be a head ...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press
cbs12.com

COVID19 outbreaks causing havoc for league schedules and their protocols

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are two NFL games on Tuesday night, which is an eerie reminder that COVID19 outbreaks have retuned in professional sports. 47 NFL players were placed on the COVID19 inactive list on Monday alone, which is the most for the league in a single day since the pandemic began.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NAVY football player Brian Bourgeois killed in NAVY SEAL training

According to the , former NAVY Football player Brian Bourgeois died on December 4th after sustaining injuries during training in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The details of the accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time, according to the report. Bourgeois, 43, received his...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
AllTitans

Report: Fisher 'In the Mix' for College Job

Jeff Fisher reportedly is ready to give college football a try. The winningest coach in Tennessee Titans history is a candidate to become head coach at East Tennessee State University, the Johnson City Press reported Sunday. The paper cited “multiple sources” as confirmation of the development. Fisher has...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy