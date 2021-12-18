Update on the latest sports

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1, with an evaluation of...

www.wcn247.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia QB has tested positive for COVID-19, per report

Georgia is set to face Michigan in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 31 at the Orange Bowl. But with 10 days to go before the matchup, the Dawgs appears to be dealing with COVID-19 issues within the program as the rapidly-spreading omicron variant has become the dominant strain nationally.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Get Good Testing News On Wednesday

It’s been a rough couple of days for the Kansas City Chiefs, who, like several of their NFL counterparts, have been dealing with a slew of new COVID positives. Fortunately, KC reportedly got some much-needed good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there were no new...
NFL
CBS San Francisco

Warriors Star Andrew Wiggins In COVID Protocol; NHL Postpones 2 Sharks Games

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who generated headlines during his pre-season refusal to receive a NBA mandated vaccination, has entered the league’s COVID protocol and could be sidelined until Dec. 28th. Meanwhile, growing fears over COVID in Canada has forced the National Hockey League to cancel San Jose Sharks games scheduled this week with the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers. “Due to the concern about cross-border travel and, given the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions, all games involving a Canadian-based team playing a U.S.-based team from Dec. 20 through the start of the Holiday...
NBA
CBS Sports

Washington COVID outbreak: Garrett Gilbert to start vs. Eagles after Heinicke, Allen unable to clear protocols

The Washington Football Team will start Garrett Gilbert on Tuesday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. This comes after both quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, were unable to clear COVID-19 protocols in time to be activated onto the roster and play in this divisional matchup.
NFL
The Spun

1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
Sportico

In a Historic Holiday Week, the NFL Looks to Wrest Stability From Chaos

The NFL managed to get through the first 14 weeks of the season before the coronavirus reasserted itself by way of the hyper-contagious omicron variant, and while some doomsayers are already breaking out the plague doctor get-ups, nothing about how the league is handling this outbreak suggests that more significant disruptions are in the works. And this week’s COVID-induced reshuffle may even boost TV viewership—an outcome that seems all the more likely, given the anything-goes state of the playoff picture. While the near-vertical spike in positive tests illustrates how quickly the virus is spreading through the well-protected ranks of the NFL—as...
NFL
KFI AM 640

Chargers Add Players to COVID List

Star pass rusher Joey Bosa was among multiple Los Angeles Charger players added to the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list today, and he was quickly ruled out for Sunday's game in Houston.
NFL
wcn247.com

NBA games still on, for now, NHL, all postponed

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has postponed seven games so far this season, but none from today onward, yet. Some of the teams scheduled to play on Saturday have numerous players and coaches in the league’s health and safety protocols right now; the Nets currently have 10 players on that list, which is the highest known figure for any team. The league is allowing teams to sign replacements to hardship contracts when a player tests positive for the virus, with hopes such moves can minimize the need for postponements. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet is one of seven players in protocols for the Raptors, but the team — anticipating some roster reinforcements — flew to Chicago on Tuesday in anticipation of a the game there against the Bulls tonight.
NBA
wcn247.com

No makeups for CFP semis if team can't play due to virus

If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country due to the omicron variant, the CFP announced contingency plans for the semifinals and national championship game, scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. While there will be no rescheduling of either semifinal, the championship game could be delayed until as late as Jan. 14.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Saleh, Sirianni test positive for COVID-19, Stefanski back

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles might be without theirs this weekend. Browns second-year coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and returned to the team after missing Monday’s home loss to Las Vegas, a 16-14 setback that damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes. Stefanski also sat out the Browns’ playoff win at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive. Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning in the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni also tested positive.
NFL
wcn247.com

Pelicans beat Trail Blazers...only 1 NHL game played

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 28 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half and New Orleans beat Portland for its first three-game winning streak of the season. Josh Hart added 20 points for the Pelicans, who shot 52.5% while winning for the eighth time in 13 games following a 3-16 start — all while awaiting the return of All-Star forward Zion Williamsons from an offseason foot injury. Damian Lillard scored 39 for the Trail Blazers, who won their previous two games. Jusuf Nurkic added 17 points and Norman Powell had 16.
NBA

