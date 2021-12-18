ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

2 Arrested At Walmart Friday Night

 4 days ago
Two people were arrested at Walmart Friday night, a man for shoplifting and a wanted woman spotted as the officers were leaving the store, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Justin Wilkerson and Zack Steward reported responding to a theft report at Walmart late Dec. 17, 2021, at...

