2 Arrested At Walmart Friday Night

On Saturday December 11, 2021, the Blue Santa spirit was alive and well as Distribution Day finally arrived in Sulphur Springs! That day, volunteers had the joy of packaging and placing the asked-for items into the vehicles of the families being served. A massive process in itself, Distribution Day marked the end of a 5-week campaign involving local law enforcement, business, industry, churches, charities, non-profits and individuals in the public. It opened with a sign-up period where income-qualifying families could registered to receive Blue Santa assistance this holiday. Next was filling (and frequently emptying!) the Blue Barrels all around the county as shoppers placed new unwrapped toys inside them. Then there were two full days of the Blue Santa Toy Drive and one night at the Lions Club Christmas Parade where anyone could personally hand over the toys they’d purchased to donate. Then, after all the toys were gathered, they were taken to First United Methodist Church Gym where they were matched up with the wish-lists of the 341 families which would be served.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO