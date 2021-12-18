ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Day inmate visitation cancelled in SW VA prison amid COVID outbreak

By Jakob Cordes
 4 days ago

GRAYSON, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has recorded 64 cases associated with an outbreak in the River North Correctional Facility in Grayson County, according to a press release.

56 inmates and 8 staff members have active cases of COVID-19, over a third of the 166 total cases since VADOC began tracking statistics.

Due to the outbreak, visitation is being restricted to the facility. The following visitation dates have been cancelled:

  • Charlie 1 and 3 pods, no visitation on Dec. 18-19
  • Housing units B-3 and C-2, no visitation on Dec. 18-19 and Dec. 25-26
