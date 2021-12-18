Lucy the cat keeping eye out for Santa in Village of Country Club Hills

Jake, a Yorkie from the Village of Belvedere, confided his wish list in a recent visit with Santa Claus. The 13-year-old dog belongs to Claudia and Jerry Blake. Let’s see a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].
Sunny visited Santa Claus to deliver a Christmas wish list. Sunny lives with his parents Grady and Nancy Wade in the Village of De La Vista West. Show off your holiday pet! Send us a photo at [email protected].
I don’t have to watch Jean Shepherd’s nostalgic classic “A Christmas Story” every yuletide to appreciate Ralph’s BB gun adventures. I lived them, right down to almost getting zonked in my eye by a ricocheted BB. More on that in a minute. Like most little...
Santa Claus was spotted at Lake Sumter Landing scouting out The Villages and checking his list twice. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
An orange kitten hopped the fence to join a litter of smaller kittens and decided to help raise them. When Shelbi Uyehara, the founder of Jin's Bottle Babies (a kitten rescue in Arizona), moved into her new home this fall, she and her husband noticed a house that had a lot of cats hanging around.
If you’re looking for some Christmas fun this season, look no further than the border. Jake’s Landing in Porthill is turning into Santa’s Village again this year. The little town is not only "decking the halls" but will also be "decked out" in more than 10,000 lights.
Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
An opening date has been targeted for a new restaurant opening right outside The Villages. Chipotle Mexican Grill will reportedly begin service on Wednesday at its new restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake. Hiring has begun and final cosmetic touches are being made at the former Sweet Tomatoes restaurant...
Adopted: Jostle, Chance, and Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Lester, Polar and Bridget from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Enchanted, Agent Holly, Scrumptious, Hydra, Je T’aime, Meatloaf, Arcadia, Dietrich, Mash from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center,...
A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
As a dog lover, and for that matter animal lover, this story breaks my heart, and hope there is a happy ending for all the puppies. Over 40 puppies, ranging from newborn to adult age, have been rescued from a puppy mill in Southern Missouri. This is not the first time the puppy mill has been in trouble with Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force, They have been on the task's force radar since the summer of 2019.
Still haven’t finished holiday shopping? Don’t worry there’s no need to panic yet. Though the holidays are inching closer and closer, there’s still time to pick out the perfect gifts for your loved ones this season. And we’re here to help. Here are a few...
Santa Claus is coming to town, and some pooches just can't wait to see what he's bringing. Toys? Treats? What could it be?
There's a home in Rome that has been magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a magical experience for the young and old. "The Christmas display is up," said homeowner Arlene Kraeger. "My husband was waiting for the winds to stop so he can do final touches on our small re-creation of Santa’s Village."
Photos with Santa are coming this weekend to the Brentwood Country Mart!. Photos with Santa will take place in the south courtyard both this Saturday the 11th and next Saturday the 18th. The event will take place 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. In addition, there will be Children’s Holiday...
