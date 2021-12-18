ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Lucy the cat keeping eye out for Santa in Village of Country Club Hills

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy is on the lanai awaiting Santa. She lives...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Sunny of Village of De La Vista West visits with Santa Claus

Sunny visited Santa Claus to deliver a Christmas wish list. Sunny lives with his parents Grady and Nancy Wade in the Village of De La Vista West. Show off your holiday pet! Send us a photo at [email protected].
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat
gallatinnews.com

Careful, you’ll shoot Santa’s eye out!

I don’t have to watch Jean Shepherd’s nostalgic classic “A Christmas Story” every yuletide to appreciate Ralph’s BB gun adventures. I lived them, right down to almost getting zonked in my eye by a ricocheted BB. More on that in a minute. Like most little...
SOCIETY
bonnersferryherald.com

Santa’s Village is returning to Boundary County

If you’re looking for some Christmas fun this season, look no further than the border. Jake’s Landing in Porthill is turning into Santa’s Village again this year. The little town is not only "decking the halls" but will also be "decked out" in more than 10,000 lights.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
villages-news.com

Teddy pays visit to Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus

Villager Sharie Davis shared a photo of her dog Teddy visiting with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Let’s see a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].
PETS
countryliving.com

12 most obedient dog breeds that are likely to sit and stay

Dogs are intelligent and loyal animals, but which dog breeds are the most obedient? If you're looking to adopt one of your own, you'll be pleased to know that Border Collies, German Shepherds and Golden Retrievers have been revealed as the pups most likely to sit and stay. While every...
PETS
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
villages-news.com

Opening date targeted for new restaurant right outside The Villages

An opening date has been targeted for a new restaurant opening right outside The Villages. Chipotle Mexican Grill will reportedly begin service on Wednesday at its new restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake. Hiring has begun and final cosmetic touches are being made at the former Sweet Tomatoes restaurant...
THE VILLAGES, FL
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Jostle, Chance, and Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Lester, Polar and Bridget from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Enchanted, Agent Holly, Scrumptious, Hydra, Je T’aime, Meatloaf, Arcadia, Dietrich, Mash from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center,...
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Nightmare AirBnB that allegedly promised NYC skyline view is actually a room at the back of a restaurant

One Tiktoker has uploaded videos of her recent bizarre Airbnb stay, which includes staying in a room with views onto a restaurant's dining floor.With the viral video, uploaded on Monday, Desiree Baker (@desireerosebaker) writes: “How is this legal you literally cannot make this up, I can open the window and touch their table,” she said as she filmed footage of her room being right against a dining table with two patrons enjoying dinner. Ms Baker shows the photos of the room she allegedly booked on the hosting platform, which includes a simple white-painted room with a wooden headboard above the...
LIFESTYLE
Shropshire Star

Cat owners banned from keeping animals after pet's eyes burst

A couple who allowed their cat to become emaciated and suffer with ruptured eyes have been banned from keeping all animals for life. Peter Rogers, aged 64, and Debbie Rogers, 60, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after neglecting their Persian cat Toffee, who was so poorly she had to be put down.
ANIMALS
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Humane Society Rescues Over 40 Dogs From Puppy Mill

As a dog lover, and for that matter animal lover, this story breaks my heart, and hope there is a happy ending for all the puppies. Over 40 puppies, ranging from newborn to adult age, have been rescued from a puppy mill in Southern Missouri. This is not the first time the puppy mill has been in trouble with Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force, They have been on the task's force radar since the summer of 2019.
ANIMALS
Big Frog 104

Rome Home Transformed into Santa’s Village Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

There's a home in Rome that has been magically transformed into Santa's Village for the holiday season. The massive Christmas display on Canterbury Hill Road is a magical experience for the young and old. "The Christmas display is up," said homeowner Arlene Kraeger. "My husband was waiting for the winds to stop so he can do final touches on our small re-creation of Santa’s Village."
ROME, NY
palisadesnews.com

Photos with Santa at the Brentwood Country Mart

Photos with Santa are coming this weekend to the Brentwood Country Mart!. Photos with Santa will take place in the south courtyard both this Saturday the 11th and next Saturday the 18th. The event will take place 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. In addition, there will be Children’s Holiday...
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy