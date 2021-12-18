ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bruins are officially shut down through the holiday break

By Dan.Ryan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s what most of us could see written on the wall a few days ago, but today, the league made it official: all Bruins games between now and the scheduled holiday break have been postponed. The league had already announced that tonight’s game...

NHL: Players won’t go to Beijing Olympics

The NHL announced that its players will not go to the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The League said it will now use the scheduled time set aside for the Olympic break to make up for all the recently postponed games. While the news has been swirling around for a bit, the...
Grading Every Don Sweeney Trade as GM of the Boston Bruins

Since his hiring in May of 2015, Don Sweeney has made 19 NHL-level trades as the Bruins’ GM. After an uninspiring start to the season and Jake DeBrusk’s trade request, the pieces are in place for Sweeney to make another move. He's caught a lot of flack for his past transactions, but let’s take a deeper look into each and every impactful trade Sweeney has made during his tenure at the helm of the Bruins front office.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
TheDailyBeast

NHL Shuts Down on COVID Surge, Beijing Olympics Decision for Players Is Imminent

The National Hockey League has halted its season as its rosters became ravaged by COVID outbreaks—and executives are reportedly on the verge of telling players they can’t travel to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games in February. In an announcement late Monday, the NHL confirmed a shutdown after suspected Omicron cases ripped through 12 team camps and left more than 119 players in the league’s COVID containment protocols. The games still on the schedule for Tuesday will be played, but then the league will be put on pause until fixtures resume Monday. According to The Wall Street Journal, the sudden worsening of the pandemic is causing NHL executives concern about whether to allow players to take a break in February to go to Beijing. According to the Journal, the NHL can stop players from traveling if conditions are deemed to be “impractical or unsafe.” The league will reportedly announce its decision on Beijing later this week.
AFP

Latest shutdown casts doubt on NHL's Beijing Olympic participation

The National Hockey League on Sunday suspended all games involving cross border travel between Canada and the United States, putting in doubt the players ability to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The league was scheduled to take a three-week break in February so the NHL could take part in the Winter Games for the first time since 2014 in Sochi, but with close to 40 games postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks, the league might now have to use that time to get the regular season schedule back on track. The league said on Sunday it is expected to make a decision on the Olympics in the coming days. "Given the disruption to the NHLâs regular-season schedule caused by recent COVID-related events  and the continued uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID pandemic, the NHL and NHLPA are actively discussing the matter of NHL Player participation in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, and expect to be in a position to announce a final determination in the coming days," a spokesman for the league said Sunday.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Kraken shut down until after NHL holiday break because of ongoing COVID-19 issues

What’s quickly become a challenging first season for the Kraken threw them another curveball Monday, Dec. 20, when the National Hockey League postponed the team’s second straight home game due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. Tuesday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena will now be played...
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres to finish road stretch

BLUE JACKETS (14-13-1) at SABRES (10-15-5) Monday, 7 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) The Blue Jackets didn't earn a win Thursday in Edmonton, but veteran forward and alternate captain Gus Nyquist said...
