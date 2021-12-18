8-man Nancy upsets Troyes in French Cup penalty shootout

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA has postponed seven games so far this season, but none from today onward, yet. Some of the teams scheduled to play on Saturday have numerous players and coaches in the league’s health and safety protocols right now; the Nets currently have 10 players on that list, which is the highest known figure for any team. The league is allowing teams to sign replacements to hardship contracts when a player tests positive for the virus, with hopes such moves can minimize the need for postponements. Toronto’s Fred VanVleet is one of seven players in protocols for the Raptors, but the team — anticipating some roster reinforcements — flew to Chicago on Tuesday in anticipation of a the game there against the Bulls tonight.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO