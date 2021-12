The swift spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant is being seen throughout Louisiana, with new positive cases on the rise. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the omicron variant accounts for 73 percent of new COVID-19 cases nationwide. Lacey Cavanaugh, Region 5 Office of Public Health medical director, said Tuesday that omicron has many unanswered questions, such as how severe it is, how a person’s immune system will respond and how effective monoclonal antibody treatment will be.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 HOURS AGO