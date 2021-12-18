Latest Knicks COVID-19 shuffle: Miles McBride out, Tyler Hall in

COVID-19 continues to decimate the Knicks roster.

Miles McBride’s positive test forced the Knicks into using their hardship exemption and sign Tyler Hall, a guard most recently with their G-League affiliate. Hall, 24, was undrafted out of Montana State in 2019 and is with the Knicks on a 10-day deal, meaning he’s eligible for four games ending on Christmas (assuming no games are postponed).

McBride, fresh off a breakout performance Thursday in Houston, became the sixth Knicks player currently in COVID-19 protocols. The outbreak has disproportionately affected Knicks young players – McBride (21 years old) RJ Barrett (21), Obi Toppin (23), Quentin Grimes (21), Kevin Knox (22) and Immanuel Quickley (22). Amazingly, five of those six players entered protocols immediately after registering a season-high in points.

In Thursday’s victory over the Rockets, McBride, a second round pick, scored 15 points with nine assists in 32 minutes – all career highs.

Saturday night’s game will certainly test Tom Thibodeau’s stance against playing Kemba Walker. Derrick Rose, who started the last two games at point guard, is listed as questionable because of a sore ankle. Walker is the only remaining natural point guard, although Alec Burks has been inserted at that spot.

Hall, listed at 6-foot-5, is a shooting guard.

The NBA is reportedly increasing daily testing on Dec. 26, which doesn’t seem coincidental considering the marquee national TV games are on Christmas.

As of Saturday afternoon, over seventy NBA players entered COVID-19 protocols in December with over 50 since Sunday.