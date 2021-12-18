Suspect in South Main Plaza shooting denied bail

A Scranton man arrested after a shooting incident in South Main Plaza Friday morning was denied bail during his preliminary arraignment, according to the criminal complaint filed against him. Ed Lewis | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton man arrested after a shooting incident in South Main Plaza Friday morning was denied bail during his preliminary arraignment, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

Julio Aristy, 25, was deemed to be a “danger to society” by District Judge Brian Tupper when Aristy appeared before the judge on Friday evening, hours after he allegedly wounded one man during an argument outside Amigon’s Bakery earlier that day.

Police in a Facebook post said the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers patrolling South Main Street shortly after 11 a.m. heard gunshots coming from the vicinity of South Main Plaza. While the officers went to check on the noise, a 911 call came in reporting a fight outside of Amigon’s Bakery.

As the officers were pulling into the plaza, a maroon Honda Accord came through the lot at a high rate of speed, causing police to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Aristy, was detained while the investigation continued.

The scene was secured, and a shell casing and some bullets were recovered from the area, while some blood spatter was observed, as well.

Officers were notified a few minutes later that a male gunshot victim had arrived at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre. The victim told officers that he had been shot, but that he didn’t know the shooter.

Two witnesses were interviewed at police headquarters, telling police that Aristy had been involved in a feud with the ex-husband of one of the witnesses.

Cell phone video taken by one witness depicted Aristy and the ex-husband engaged in a shouting match inside the bakery, at which point they stepped outside.

Surveillance footage taken from the bakery showed the ex-husband and some other individuals, including the gunshot victim, leaving the scene at the request of a bakery employee.

Aristy continued to be hostile, screaming threats at the other individuals and making hand gestures in the shape of a gun. While the two witnesses tried to restrain him, Aristy pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired two rounds, striking the victim with both shots.

After being read his rights, Aristy agreed to a videotaped interview with detectives and admitted to firing the gun twice. He denied being involved in a shouting match inside the bakery, and didn’t aim the gun at anyone, instead shooting “down at the sidewalk.”

Aristy told officers that he had fired the gun because he believed that the victim was armed and would fire on him. The complaint states that, through observation of the surveillance footage, the only individual seen to be armed was Aristy.

At his arraignment, Aristy was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of simple assault and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

He was lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 28.