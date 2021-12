From coffee to cocktails, birds to bitters, and sled dogs to sunsets, there’s a December activity for everyone.Instead of burrowing yourself deeper into the couch cushions this winter, why not spice up your dating routine or family night with one of these cold-weather date night ideas? From meeting dog sled pups and learning how to curl like a Canadian, to visiting the South American birds at the Tracy Aviary and catching otherworldly sunsets at Great Salt Lake, we have plenty of ideas for getting you out of your wintertime rut.

