In case you missed it, Josh Gardinier was the grand prize winner Saturday in the Cash & Dash Christmas Giveaway. Brought to you by Comfort Heating & Air, Kawasaki of Salina, and Salina Post, the Cash & Dash Christmas Giveaway spread cheer over the past two weeks by giving out $100 Visa gift cards to 10 lucky qualifiers to help them with their Christmas shopping. Those 10 qualifiers then were eligible to win a brand new Kawasaki KFX 90 ATV worth more than $3,200.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO