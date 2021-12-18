ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sunday’s Seattle Kraken game vs Toronto Maple Leafs postponed

By BRENT STECKER
MyNorthwest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first meeting between the Seattle Kraken and Toronto Maple Leafs will have to wait. Sunday’s game between the Kraken and Maple Leafs at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena has been postponed due to multiple Toronto players entering COVID-19 protocol in recent days, leaving its roster depleted. The...

sports.mynorthwest.com

Comments

Related
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs News Roundup and Holiday Thoughts

The Toronto Maple Leafs last four games have been postponed due to a massive resurgence in Covid leading up to the holiday season. The Toronto Maple Leafs are off until who knows when, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a plethora of minor news stories that we can wrap up into one nice quick little post.
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Not Trade for Star Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs are at the top of the NHL standings, and they have one of the best blue-lines in the NHL. With Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie, Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren, Travis Dermott and Justin Holl, the Toronto Maple Leafs have seven players who could all handle top-four minuets.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
FanSided

Bad for the Fans, but Great News for the Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs got some good news yesterday, although most of their players are probably unhappy about it. As expected, the NHL officially cancelled their participation in the Olympics due to Covid, and while this is bad for players and fans, it is unbelievably good news for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
NHL

SNOWY STRONG FUNDS DISTRIBUTED

The Calgary Flames Foundation and Chris and Kelsie Snow are proud to announce the direction of funds raised through the Snowy Strong fundraising campaign. Two years ago tomorrow, Assistant General Manager Chris Snow revealed his ALS diagnosis and his intention to help fund a cure. Since that day, the Snowy Strong endeavor has raised nearly $520,000 to fund ALS research. One year ago tomorrow, $200,000 was gifted to the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto to help fund an innovative, world-first clinical trial. More than $70,000 is at work at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, an international leader in research into familial ALS such as Chris' form of the disease. Today, we are pleased to announce that an additional donation of $240,000 will be directed through the Calgary Flames Foundation to the CAPTURE ALS initiative led by Dr. Sanjay Kalra at the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute at the University of Alberta.
CHARITIES
PIX11

NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday: AP source

A person with direct knowledge of discussions said the NHL is beginning a leaguewide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the pause on the season had yet to be announced. Beginning the annual […]
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken: The case for Chris Driedger getting more time in goal

There is a well-known mantra in football about the backup quarterback being the most popular person on the team, especially on a bad team. It’s because they are unblemished, perfect in the eyes of fans who may be disappointed and frustrated by the poor performance of the starter, thus prone to think that the backup – the guy who they see sparingly and usually in mop-up situations where a lot of low-stress plays happen – will be more effective.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken game vs. Coyotes postponed because of ongoing COVID-19 issues

Dec. 20—What's quickly become a challenging first season for the Kraken threw them another curveball Monday when the National Hockey League postponed the team's second straight home game due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes at Climate Pledge Arena will now be played at a...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

NHL Shuts Down Detroit Red Wings Through Holiday Break

The NHL announced today that due to continued COVID spread within the organization, the league has shut down the Detroit Red Wings through the holiday break. Detroit’s facilities will be closed through at least December 26, the last day of the holiday break. Until then, players and staff have effectively been sent home.
NHL

Comments

