‘Tis the season for entertaining, and have we got the party trick for you. Norcross-based Cappai Designs’ tile trays, charcuterie planks and Lazy Susans are functional works of art that will elevate your next holiday spread. Designer Sandie Cappai started crafting the one-of-a-kind serving pieces for fun in her garage after her kids went off to college, selling at craft shows until an opportunity came along to participate in the Market at Avalon, a pop-up shop featuring handcrafted goods from local small businesses. “It’s been life-changing,” she says. Boards are available in various sizes, materials and finishes, most with handles for creating tiered tablescapes, and many with the option to personalize. The charcuterie planks, hand-cut from solid oak reclaimed from South Georgia farmhouses, are perfect for rustic food presentations, while the tile trays allow you to prep, chop and serve on the same surface. Find a brand-new exclusive Cappai pop-up shop near the fountain at Avalon throughout the holiday season, or peruse the showroom year-round at 6767 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Ste J in Norcross. cappaidesigns.com.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO