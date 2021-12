Saline County employees doing some ditch work escaped injury Tuesday afternoon when an excavator they were using caught fire in the east-central part of the county. Deputies and Rural Fire District No. 1 personnel responded to the report of an excavator on fire in the 6300 block of E. Water Well Road at approximately 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The fire occurred just east of the intersection with S. Niles Road.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO