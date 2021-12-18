ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love After Lockup’ Star Shane Whitlow Found After Estranged Wife Lacey Revealed He Went Missing

By Hope Schreiber
Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago
Shane Whitlow/Instagram

Former Love After Lockup star Shane Whitlow has been found after going missing on Sunday, December 12, according to his estranged wife, Lacey Whitlow. Shane was taken to a hospital in a “mentally incapacitated” state.

“Thank you [to] everyone[, for] helping [and for your] concerns,” Lacey, 32, shared via Instagram on Thursday, December 16, following her public plea for help. “This year has been hard on everyone and mental health is such a fragile thing. No matter what, this is my [daughter’s] dad. [This] isn’t for the show or a [storyline,] this is HIS LIFE.”

We TV

It is possible that by “mentally incapacitated,” Lacey meant that Shane was taken to the hospital to be examined by a professional to evaluate his mental state.

On Wednesday, December 15, Lacey shared on Instagram that Shane had been missing since Sunday, and he was last seen in Trumbell, Connecticut. The reality TV star asked fans to contact the police if he or his vehicle, which she also included a photo of, were spotted.

Fans grew worried about the Life After Lockup alum after Lacey requested help and his recent Instagram posts.

“He made a post on [December 8] saying, ‘Daddy’s in the light now.’ God, I hope this isn’t true,” a fan shared on Twitter.

“Good vibes only from me always. [Ya’ll] stay safe out there. [Thanks,] everybody, for supporting me [through] my tough times [and] watching me grow [throughout] my tough time periods,” his December 8 post read. “If I [did] anything right, I hope I impacted [ya’ll’] to always have courage. [The] world ain’t so bad.”

While comments were turned off for this post, many worried followers posted on his following video, which was shared on Saturday, December 11, displaying Shane working out.

“His post before this one seems a little cryptic,” one Instagram user wrote. “What did he mean by ‘daddy is in the light now?’ I hope he’s [OK].” A second added, “Man, we are ALL SO worried about you!! PLEASE let us know you are okay!!”

Thankfully, it seems Shane is now safe and receiving the treatment he may need. While the couple has had their ups and downs, Shane and Lacey are both proud parents to their daughter, Summer Rayne, who was born on March 12.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Jacqueline Zar
4d ago

Lacy is the problem for him always been cheating on this poor guy. wish he would have never taken her back the first time when she showed up at the house with John

Leatha Corley
3d ago

Shane was to young. for lacey and having to deal with 4 children he lost his job and I'm sure that played heavy on his mind Lacey played with his mind also going back and forth with John and she's still messing with John he said Lacey wasn't good for him but he goes back and forth with Lacey and Shane is the one depressed .I'm glad he's getting the help he needs and he needs to stop seeing Lacey just co-parent good luck Shane

Clementine Coney
3d ago

I personally can't stand LACY, GIRL you may as well get on the corner, Or join an escort service . In case you don't know what you are. Read the comments.

