ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Video: Charlie Woods looks just like dad Tiger in sinking birdie putt

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlie Woods looked an awful lot like his dad in sinking a 25-foot putt at the PNC Championship on Saturday. Tiger’s 12-year-old son looked like he belonged on the fourth hole at the...

larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Wore Dior’s ‘Lucky’ Red Sneakers to Cheer Him on at PNC Tournament

It was a family affair for Tiger Woods at his latest tournament. On Saturday the pro golfer played in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., with his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods. The annual two-day exhibition event pairs pro golfers with their family members. Tiger’s girlfriend, Erica Herman, also attended as well as his 14-year-old daughter, Sam Alexis. To kick off the tournament on Saturday, Herman donned a simple black look. She paired a black tank top with black Capri-length pants. She added a red baseball cap and simple jewelry to her ensemble and finished off the look with red and white high-top...
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Tiger Woods Makes Return to Golf With Mini-Me Son Charlie By His Side and Wins $80,000 at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is back. The golf legend, who sustained severe injuries in a single-car crash last February, returned to the course this weekend in his first tournament since recovering. With his 12-year-old son, Charlie, by his side, he hit the course at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla., which pairs PGA players with family members. The duo, who came in second place, dressed in red shirts for the final day (Woods’ trademark) on Sunday, with the 45-year-old father of two wearing Nike, black pants and black golf shoes. While the PGA champ donned black Nike golf shoes, Charlie laced up a pair...
GOLF
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ net worth? It would cover a lot of PNC Championship purses.

Let’s answer the question in the headline right away:. Tiger Woods’ net worth is a lot of money. More accurately, according to multiple sites that track this sort of thing, Woods’ net worth is estimated at around $800 million. But for most folks, when you start adding commas and zeroes, it’s hard to grasp what one “eight” and eight “zeroes” really mean, other than maybe “quite a bit.” So let’s have some fun and play a game that, while done before, maybe puts it all into better perspective.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seventh Woods
Person
Charlie Woods
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods finish SECOND at the PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie Woods finished second at the PNC Championship after shooting a fantastic final-round 57 at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Team Woods finished on 25-under par, two shots behind winners Team Daly, comprising of John Daly and his son John Daly III. Tiger and Charlie made...
GOLF
Golf.com

Two soul-stirring moments defined Tiger and Charlie Woods’ week at the PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday morning at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, the announcer began the most-anticipated first-tee introduction of the entire golf season. “From Jupiter Island …” he began. Tiger Woods turned away from the crowd. He was dressed in a peach Nike shirt, black pants and...
GOLF
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ eye-catching warmup move, explained

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help raise your golf IQ and play smarter, better golf. Back in 2015, long before before a couple of back surgeries and car crash-induced leg injuries almost ended his...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Birdie#Sharper
golfmagic.com

Jessica Korda marries long-term partner Johnny DelPrete!

Jessica Korda had a weekend to remember as she finally got married to her long-term partner and former professional golfer Johnny DelPrete. Both of the newlyweds posted pictures on their Instagram pages of the celebrations and it appeared to be a great occasion for all involved. The pair were married...
TENNIS
hogville.net

Does John Daly have any eligibility left?

3 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Tejano Jawg on December 10, 2021, 01:46:57 pmYou know what would be badass?...being out with my 3 kids and running into John somewhere. Then I get a pic and turn that into our Christmas card. The fact my kids are 16, 18, 20 just adds to the charm.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantanews.net

Golf fans gobsmacked by Tiger Woods prodigy son

Golf fans have reacted to the exploits of child prodigy Charlie Woods as he teamed up alongside father Tiger at the PNC Championship. The father-son duo impressed at the event in Orlando, Florida, as they rattled off 11 birdies together in the event eventually won by John Daly and his son, John Daly II.
ORLANDO, FL
GolfWRX

How much each player won at the 2021 PNC Championship

John Daly and Johny Daly II ended a hugely entertaining weekend at the PNC Championship on top, with the team earning $200k for their impressive work in Florida. The duo saw off Team Woods, who thrilled golf fans for two days, with the returning Tiger and son, Charlie, finishing the event in solo-second place to take home $80k in prize money.
GOLF
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Charlie Woods has a piece of gear most pros don’t possess

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Armed with a bevy of shots in his arsenal, impressive speed and pro-level swagger, it’s easy to forget Charlie Woods is just 12 years old, which technically doesn’t even make him old enough to see a PG-13 movie. Woods may have to wait another year to see Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the barrier to entry to wield custom TaylorMade gear isn’t as hard and fast.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tour Confidential: Tiger Woods’ week, Tiger’s future and Charlie

Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we discuss Tiger Woods’ PNC return, new PGA Tour viewing options and our dream lesson. 1....
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy