Newcastle v Manchester City underlines the problem inherent in football | Jonathan Wilson

By Jonathan Wilson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456Kof_0dQdRxUR00

It has been another week of soul-searching for football. What is the game, what is it for and who does it belong to? With nine Premier League matches postponed in the past week and Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care for NHS England, suggesting that attending games is a needless risk, a return to reduced attendances, closed-doors matches or even a suspension have become distinct possibilities.

The return to Project Restart protocols may be enough to quell the spread of the virus among players but if it is not, keeping going cannot be justified. Brentford’s Thomas Frank has already called for a circuit-breaker but potentially pushing the end of the season into the summer is not easy because of the truncated close-season to accommodate a November World Cup. In football, as in so many other spheres, the pandemic has exposed the dangers of greedy short-termism and bodge-job solutions to systemic problems.

What is clear is the desire for football. During the 100-day suspension in the first lockdown, just as in the second world war when the league shut down, only for local competitions to open up within a month, the need for football as an entertainment and distraction, as a communal event to give us something to discuss, rapidly became apparent. CS Lewis observed that we read to feel less alone; in the modern age football serves a similar function.

That’s the romantic justification for football’s domination of modern media and culture. And there is something remarkable in that, all over the world, people will be tuning in to Tottenham v Liverpool on Sunday afternoon. Express scepticism about Cristiano Ronaldo or José Mourinho and the abuse will come from all corners of the globe. Football really is universal.

But that also makes it both potentially lucrative and influential – and that is why so much of the game is so distasteful. Hearing the self-interested bleating from various top-flight clubs after the fan-led review called for an independent regulator made laughable the idea that any owner has the wider good of the game at heart. And that’s been the other theme of this week: the grim consequences of football’s appeal as a tool of soft power.

First there was the news that Abdullah Ibhais , the former media manager at the Supreme Committee of delivery and legacy for the 2022 World Cup, has been jailed in Qatar for three years. He was initially convicted and sentenced to five years in April for bribery after a confession he says was extracted under duress .

No evidence was presented at his trial and he claims he was denied access to a lawyer. He appealed and was released, but then rearrested just before he was due to speak to the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK. The magazine Josimar has reported how his initial arrest came after he had refused to spin a story about migrant workers going months without pay in a WhatsApp exchange with senior members of the Supreme Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lZuOS_0dQdRxUR00
A Manchester City fan holds a fake banknote featuring the face of Sulaiman Al-Fahim, an Emirati television personality and businessman involved in the 2008 takeover of the club. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Quite apart from the personal horror of Ibais’s story, the WhatsApp messages cast doubt on official claims about the safety and treatment of migrant workers. Nobody should believe next year’s World Cup represents anything other than football being used as a status symbol by a repressive state in which homosexuality remains illegal and women’s rights are severely restricted.

Then there was the news that US cryptocurrency speculators plan to invest in Bradford City, offering a new model of ownership based around non-fungible tokens. For all the sentimental talk of “community storytelling”, that community is the global investors, not the local fans who have supported the club for decades – another civic asset sold off to an investor with no feel for Bradford, its history or its environment.

Sunday, meanwhile, will see the first meeting of Newcastle United and Manchester City since that game became a battle of Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. There should be outrage that two proud local institutions have been taken over by foreign states (OK, a foreign state and a public investment fund that is definitely, categorically not the same as the state and the Premier League has legally binding guarantees to prove it) for reasons of diplomatic posturing.

But so far have we retreated into self-absorbed tribalism that fans welcome their distant overlords, despite their hideous human rights records, because they promise high-class football. The price of a fan’s soul? The appointment of Eddie Howe and the whiff of James Tarkowski.

To blame fans, though, is to address only the most visible symptom. There is a problem inherent in football: if you win you get more prize money and more people want to watch you, which in turn increases revenue through gate receipts, television rights, merchandise, sponsorship and advertising. More money means better players means more success means more money and, without salary caps, unless there is some form of redistribution, a self-fulfilling cycle until only a handful of clubs can compete.

The only way for an outsider club to bridge the gap is by the intervention of a sugar daddy, and so they are welcomed as implausible anti-capitalist disruptors even if they have bonesaws in their pockets. So unpalatable is the present crop of owners that the hedge funds have come to seem like the good guys; it’s enough to make you yearn for the cynical hauliers and scrap-metal dealers of old.

But these two aspects, the mass popularity of the game, the need for the game as a common touchstone, particularly in a time of global crisis, and the deals football has done with the disreputable, are intrinsically linked. If football weren’t so popular, it would hold less appeal to the very rich or those seeking to launder their reputations.

The result is that on the one hand there is a global army of social media warriors enthusiastically doing the job of bot farms, propagandising for faraway states. And on the other, as the Omicron crisis intensifies, the need for our fix of football, that habitual burst of fantasy and narrative, becomes ever more acute. Welcome to modern football: it stinks but we need it.

• This article was amended on 19 December 2021. In an earlier version, an image caption misidentified Sulaiman Al-Fahim as “Sheikh Mansour”.

The Guardian

Manchester City v Wolves: match preview

Manchester City are targeting a sixth Premier League win in a row, and in Wolves welcome opponents who last beat them in the league 11 years ago. Factor in City’s haul of 35 points from 15 games, with 32 scored against nine conceded, compared with the visitors’ 21 points from the same number of matches, with 12 goals for and 13 against, and a comfortable win for Pep Guardiola’s men seems the most likely outcome. While City will start as red-hot favourites it is worth remembering that Crystal Palace handed them a 2-0 lesson at the Etihad in October, proving that even the champions are vulnerable to an upset. Jamie Jackson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Tuchel says Covid-hit Chelsea put 'at risk' as Man City stroll

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting his coronavirus-hit Chelsea side at "huge risk" by forcing them to play at Wolves on Sunday as leaders Manchester City put Newcastle to the sword. Chelsea drew 0-0 at Molineux while City eased to a 4-0 away win before Tottenham held 10-man Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, denting the Reds' title hopes. But the action on the pitch was overshadowed by Britain's worsening Covid-19 crisis, with just four games played in total out of 10 originally scheduled. Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss what action to take over the chaos, with growing questions over the integrity of the competition as the busy festive period looms.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders warns quality of football will suffer if schedule continues

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes it is “absurd” to press ahead with the current festive programme, with Covid now putting extra stress on remaining fit players.On Monday Premier League clubs decided against any suspension of the season or even calling off fixtures planned between December 28 and 30 – as urged by Jurgen Klopp – to provide a much-needed break for squads being stretched by positive tests and isolation protocols.Lijnders warned there will be a inevitable drop in quality, as the lack of rotation opportunities because of the number of unavailable players – Liverpool currently have Virgil Van Dijk,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
