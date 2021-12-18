ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kQ5M_0dQdRuqG00

Netflix has pulled the plug on comedy series “ Julie and the Phantoms ” after one season.

The well-received family friendly musical series revolved around a teenage singer played by Madison Reyes who winds up forming a band with the ghosts of three dead 1990s rockers.

“Julie and the Phantoms” dropped its nine-episode first season in September 2020. The series was a remake of a Brazilian property. Director-producer Kenny Ortega , of “High School Musical” fame, steered the series with showrunners and executive producers Daniel Cross and David Hoge. Other executive producers include George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich for Crossover Entertainment and Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment.

Ortega confirmed news of the cancelation in an Instagram post.

“Our ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premier. We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” Ortega wrote. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and perfect harmony in all you pursue!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kenny Ortega (@kennyortegablog)

In Variety’s official review of “Julie and the Phantoms,” chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote that the series “comes most alive during musical set-pieces, and also that the show’s most compelling acting tends to happen during these scenes rather than through the often clunky dialogue.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Ortega
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
TVLine

Kristen Bell Is the Woman in the House: Netflix Satire Sets Premiere — WATCH

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses TV’s longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?) Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.” The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brazilian#High School Musical#Crossover Entertainment#Mixer Entertainment#Instagram#Fantoms
spoilertv.com

Cowboy Bebop - Cancelled After One Season By Netflix

There will be no second season for Cowboy Bebop. Netflix has opted not to move forward with a second season of the live-action anime adaptation starring John Cho. The cancellation comes less than a month after the series’ first season was released on the streamer Nov. 19.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Casts ‘Star Wars’ Fans as Extras (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome to this week’s “Just for Variety.” “Star Wars” really is about the fans. So much so that some of the most die-hard will be seen in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” starring Ewan McGregor. So says Maya Erskine, the “Pen15” co-creator and co-star who appears in the “Star Wars” spinoff. “The extras were incredible on the set, and a lot of them were mega ‘Star Wars’ fans,” Erskine tells me on this week’s episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast in a joint interview with her “Pen15” cohort Anna Konkle. “One guy, he was so nice and he lifted up his...
MOVIES
TVLine

Snowfall Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at FX — See First Photo

Snowfall fans can expect a richer, meaner and more endangered Franklin when the FX drama’s fifth season kicks off — and we just learned when that will be. Season 5 will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10/9c with the first two episodes, the cabler announced on Tuesday. Plus, a new teaser trailer will drop Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC during the two networks’ slate of NBA games. The new season is set in the summer of 1986 and will, of course, center on Franklin Saint (series star Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are now wealthy beyond their wildest...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘The Witcher’ Has Streamer’s Audience Spellbound

Netflix audiences tossed all their coins to their Witcher during Season 2’s debut weekend. The fantasy show’s premiere debuted at No. 1, with audiences spending a whopping 142.43 million hours immersed in magic and monsters with Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). The first season of “The Witcher” followed, securing the second-place spot on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV Shows list, with 49.18 million hours of screen time. “The Witcher” is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, which also inspired multiple video games. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
FanSided

8 saddest show cancellations of 2021, from Julie and the Phantoms to PEN15

2021 giveth, and 2021 taketh away. So many amazing shows — Hacks! Yellowjackets! Only Murders in the Building! — have premiered this year and already found an audience. Sadly, though, in addition to giving us some incredible new content, this year has also brought about the end of some amazing shows, too. Read on to learn about the most heartbreaking show cancellations of 2021.
TV SERIES
Variety

Twitter Enchanted Over ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Teaser

The much-anticipated second-season debut of “The Witcher” landed at the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19. The Netflix series had been long delayed as a result of COVID, but eight fresh episodes finally dropped on Friday, to the joy of fantasy fans everywhere. The fact that showrunner Lauren Schmidt answered fan questions on Twitter only helped bolster the conversation, helping viewers better understand the characters played by Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and more. SO much to discuss, and yes, we'll do it here too! Let's have real conversations about what happened...
TV SERIES
Variety

From ‘BoJack Horseman’ to ‘WandaVision,’ 10 Standout Theme Songs of the Streaming Era

Has the “skip” option made main title theme songs redundant? Hardly if you consider how some of the top-shelf shows of the streaming era have married music so effectively with the tone of the accompanying series. It’s not a new phenomenon. Hearing Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” is so evocative of its parent series, “The Sopranos,” that you feel as though you’re riding shotgun with Tony Soprano as he winds his way down the New Jersey Turnpike. Same goes for the eerie and multi-layered theme of “Six Feet Under” from Thomas Newman, an instrumental that seems to never get old,...
MUSIC
Variety

New Looks at ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Barry’ Unveiled in HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel

HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows coming in 2022 in a new sizzle reel. Some of the shows included in the short video include the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker,” Season 4 of “Westworld,” Season 3 of “Barry,” Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” Season 2 of “Euphoria,” the “Harry Potter” reunion special and much more. Due to production delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans haven’t seen some of these shows in years. No release dates are given, but HBO Max promises that the titles will hit...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Dominates the 49th Annie Nominations, While Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Leads Films With 10 Nods

Netflix’s investment in animation has paid off in a big way, as the streamer picked up a whopping 52 nominations at the 49th Annie Awards, taking place on Feb. 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Following behind is Disney, which received 29 bids between its film and TV projects. Netflix picked up nine nominations for “Arcane,” its series based on Riot Games’ online multiplayer game “League of Legends.” The hit film from Sony Pictures Animation “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” earned eight nods, and Netflix’s own limited series “Maya and the Three,” directed by Jorge Gutierrez, has seven. Disney may not have...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dead to Me' Season 3: Big Update on Production

Dead To Me, Netflix's dark comedy series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, finished production on Season 3, but not completely without a COVID-related incident. During the final week of production, just as the omicron coronavirus variant began spreading in the U.S., there were multiple positive COVID cases. The production was not affected.
TV SERIES
Variety

TV Ratings: ‘The Wheel of Time’ Is Amazon’s Most-Watched Original Series Since ‘Hunters’

“The Wheel of Time,” Amazon Prime Video’s latest high fantasy series starring Rosamund Pike, Kate Fleetwood and Madeleine Madden, clocked 1.16 billion viewing minutes during its debut week, making it the streamer’s most watched original series since 2020’s “Hunters.” Per Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD Lists, the show, based on Robert Jordan’s bestselling novels of the same name, premiered as the No. 1 original. The series also attracted a slightly older audience profile, with 65% of its watchers in the 35-64 age range — which makes sense, given that the book series began in 1990, spanning 14 volumes. Per metrics released by Prime...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy