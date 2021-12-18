‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

Netflix has pulled the plug on comedy series “ Julie and the Phantoms ” after one season.

The well-received family friendly musical series revolved around a teenage singer played by Madison Reyes who winds up forming a band with the ghosts of three dead 1990s rockers.

“Julie and the Phantoms” dropped its nine-episode first season in September 2020. The series was a remake of a Brazilian property. Director-producer Kenny Ortega , of “High School Musical” fame, steered the series with showrunners and executive producers Daniel Cross and David Hoge. Other executive producers include George Salinas and Jaime Aymerich for Crossover Entertainment and Michel Tikhomiroff and Fabio Danesi for Mixer Entertainment.

Ortega confirmed news of the cancelation in an Instagram post.

“Our ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ family want to send our love and endless thanks to our Fantoms all over the world for the tremendous outpouring of love and support you have shown us since our premier. We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” Ortega wrote. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers. Happy holidays to you all. Wishing you good health, love and perfect harmony in all you pursue!”

In Variety’s official review of “Julie and the Phantoms,” chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote that the series “comes most alive during musical set-pieces, and also that the show’s most compelling acting tends to happen during these scenes rather than through the often clunky dialogue.”